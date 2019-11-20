Suncorp here to help those affected by the fires

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

SUNCORP assessors and building coordinators have hit the ground in Central Queensland to help bushfire affected customers.

Last week’s disaster at Cobraball claimed 15 homes and 41 other structures, as well as 12,000 hectares of vegetation.

There was also significant damage to, and loss of, personal property including vehicles, machinery and fences.

Spokesperson James Spence said assessors will be in the Yeppoon region to help determine the extent of the damage and keep the claims process moving.

“We are assessing the damage of those properties we can safely access, which is an important step in starting the recovery process for our customers,” he said.

“Our assessing team will be there to support our Suncorp Insurance, AAMI, Apia, Shannons and Vero customers.”

Suncorp assessors are located at Adelaide Park and Bungundarra.

