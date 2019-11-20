Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.
FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.
News

Suncorp here to help those affected by the fires

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Nov 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNCORP assessors and building coordinators have hit the ground in Central Queensland to help bushfire affected customers.

Last week’s disaster at Cobraball claimed 15 homes and 41 other structures, as well as 12,000 hectares of vegetation.

There was also significant damage to, and loss of, personal property including vehicles, machinery and fences.

Spokesperson James Spence said assessors will be in the Yeppoon region to help determine the extent of the damage and keep the claims process moving.

“We are assessing the damage of those properties we can safely access, which is an important step in starting the recovery process for our customers,” he said.

“Our assessing team will be there to support our Suncorp Insurance, AAMI, Apia, Shannons and Vero customers.”

Suncorp assessors are located at Adelaide Park and Bungundarra.

To lodge a claim, go to www.suncorp.com.au or call 13 25 24. You don’t need a copy of your policy to lodge a claim.

adelaide park copraball bushfires november fires suncorp
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No answers for CQ public why youth lit Cobraball fire

        premium_icon No answers for CQ public why youth lit Cobraball fire

        News THE public may never know why a Capricorn Coast youth lit a fire that ended up destroying 36 structures including 15 homes and 12,000 hectares of vegetation.

        Major road project on the horizon for North Rocky

        premium_icon Major road project on the horizon for North Rocky

        News The project will allow road trains carrying cattle to drive directly to north...

        Widower moved to help after losing beloved wife

        premium_icon Widower moved to help after losing beloved wife

        News THREE weeks on from losing his wife, Trevor is determined to help the fate of...

        Christmas Parade to spread joy and hope tomorrow

        premium_icon Christmas Parade to spread joy and hope tomorrow

        News Everything you need to know about this year’s Rockhampton Annual Christmas...