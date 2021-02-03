Suncorp to Federal Govt: Build Rocky flood levee

Suncorp CEO Steve Johnston included the South Rockhampton flood levee in his pre-budget submission to the Federal Government asking that more money be spent on proactive, rather than reactive, natural disaster mitigation projects.

In the January 29 letter addressed to Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar, Mr Johnston said Suncorp’s climate change analysis predicted “heightened risk across the different natural perils … leaving countless communities dangerously exposed.”

To save money and reduce “the incidence of suffering and loss of life”, he urged the government to increase emergency mitigation funding in its 2021-22 budget.

“Suncorp acknowledges the $50 million annual allocation in the Emergency Response Fund Act 2019,” Mr Johnston wrote, “however we have seen little evidence of this funding being spent so far.

“In any case, further funding is required to start correcting the significant historical imbalance between recovery (97%) and mitigation/prevention (3%).”

Mr Johnston said the coming budget should help fund levee projects, including Rockhampton’s expanded grant programs for homes at risk from natural disasters; and establish a national bushfire mitigation plan that involved landholders and Indigenous peoples.

He said the country needed a “national resilience plan” and a group of experts commissioned with designing mitigation projects for the whole country.

Included with Mr Johnston’s letter was a Suncorp report examining the economic effects of the Townsville floods, Black Summer bushfires, and East Coast hailstorms.

“Events of this kind are becoming increasingly common and present a real challenge for communities across the country,” the report read.

“Natural disasters damage and destroy homes, business premises, vehicles and essential infrastructure.

“They also destroy crops and physical capital, close businesses, and disrupt normal economic production as workers cannot get to work or access required materials, leaving factories to sit idle.”

It said regional areas were at greater risk of damage due to having a “narrower economic base (often dominated by capital-intensive sectors like resources and agriculture) and have limited employment opportunities compared to larger urban areas”.