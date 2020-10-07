Suncorp warns Rockhampton to ‘be ready’ for storm season

SUNCORP representatives visited North Rockhampton’s SES base this morning to share the benefits of a recent $1.3 million national partnership between the insurance company and emergency service.

As part of the sponsorship, Suncorp will help promote the preparation of houses and evacuation plans heading into the storm season.

Suncorp CEO Steve Johnston said the agreement “consolidates” an old relationship between the parties.

“We work alongside each other for many, many events,” he said.

“We are facing into again another problematic summer, and so I think this is welcome timing on our behalf to get some of this program up and running.”

He said Suncorp would “provide education into the community to support the SES in terms of the equipment that they need to support the community through these periods of time”.

Mr Johnston’s message to Rockhampton residents was to be ready for summer by making sure any outdoor furniture “that will become projectiles” in a storm were properly secured.

He said storms earlier this year were “quite unprecedented in terms of our numbers”, and that for safety’s sake, people should “assume that is going to happen right across the state”.

“Be ready for it,” Mr Johnston said, “and have your plan well entrenched in your family.

“The State Emergency Service will be there to support communities, as will we; we’ll be there to mop up.”

He said Suncorp “shouldn’t be spending all of our money picking up the pieces”, but instead should focus on mitigation.

SES Capricornia Area controller Michael Young said the money would also help with crews’ response times.

He said education and community awareness were especially important.

“Don’t leave it to the last minute, if you don’t mind,” he said.

“We can’t be everywhere at the same time. We’ll respond as soon as we can, but we might not be there in the timeline that you might need us.

“We’re happy to come and talk to people and help people put some of these plans together.”