Suncorp’s unethical behaviour towards claimants Suncorp say survey has been suspended

SUNCORP Insurance is allegedly continuing to conduct “unethical behaviour” with persons involved in lawsuits against it, despite a complaint from the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

Maurice Blackburn has told The Morning Bulletin that Suncorp is contacting legally represented clients under the pretence of a survey which seeks their views on the claims-handling process and improvements Suncorp could make.

Maurice Blackburn says Suncorp is targeting people who are not insured with it but are bringing an insurance claim against the company.

They are clients who have been injured in car accidents and the person who is responsible for the accident is insured by Suncorp.

Maurice Blackburn says Suncorp is obtaining the clients’ contact information through court claim documentation, which is highly confidential.

Earlier this month, a client of Maurice Blackburn’s, who wishes to remain anonymous, was contacted by Suncorp.

The CQ woman was on a plane when she received the first phone call and her phone was on flight mode.

She rang back but it went through to a menu with selections of services so she decided to leave it.

In the meantime the woman was contacted by Maurice Blackburn to warn her that Suncorp could contact her and that if she spoke to them it could be detrimental to her case.

“It scared me because I had missed the other phone calls,” she said.

“If they would have got me the first time I would have spoken to them.”

Shortly later the woman received a call from a number she didn’t know and the caller identified herself as someone from Suncorp.

The woman said the caller tried to ask her questions but she told them she didn’t want to answer them.

The caller said she could call back later and the woman said no thank you, and the caller was “quite demanding” and asking “why not?”.

“I am the sort of the person that would sort of talk to people and it concerns me,” she said.

“I am really grateful Maurice Blackburn let me know …. It could have been detrimental to my case, I could have lost the case.”

Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton principal Meghan Rothery said Suncorp has no right to be contacting people not insured with it directly like this.

“Our client was very distressed by this contact and that’s why she wants to speak out – she has been called three times now against her wishes and without consent and feels deeply troubled that her personal information and privacy would be breached in this way,” Ms Rothery said.

“She is a vulnerable person – she lives daily with chronic pain, she can’t work and already has considerable stress in her life without also needing to deal with unsolicited contact and use of her details like this.”

The client told The Morning Bulletin it was a hard decision to make a court claim in the first place.

“Having the accident through no fault of my own has cost us a lot of money,” she said.

“I am unable to go back to work, I had to do something to support us financially.”

The woman said having to go through this extra ordeal had made everything a lot more “stressful” than it already was.

“Suncorp has serious questions to answer about why they have continued to act in this way, how many others have they overstepped the line with in contacting inappropriately without consent and how many people have unknowingly given information to Suncorp through this process because they felt they didn’t have any other option, despite having a legal claim afoot?” Ms Rothery said.

“This is unacceptable, unsolicited and unwelcome contact from Suncorp to people who they have no ethical right to be contacting.

“The last thing someone who has been involved in a traumatic incident such as a car accident needs is to be getting phone calls from a big insurer when there is absolutely no need or justification for such a call.

“These are not customers of Suncorp, they aren’t people seeking to take out insurance with Suncorp – they’re people bringing an insurance claim against Suncorp.

“This client is very upset and hence she wants to speak out – she already has a lot on her plate without a big Brisbane insurer calling her as well.”

The Australian Lawyers Alliance, one of the peak bodies for lawyers in Queensland, made a complaint about the issue directly to Suncorp.

The Morning Bulletin understands it told the ALA the survey had been suspended for people who had lawyers and were bringing claims against them.

Since the anonymous client was contacted two weeks ago it appears the calls have not stopped.

“The claims process for people injured in an accident may be quite long and traumatic,” a Suncorp spokesperson said.

“To improve this process and as part of Suncorp’s Voice of Customer program, Suncorp initiated a survey in February 2015 to gauge the experience of direct claimants and find ways to make it easier for them.

“As a result, Suncorp has been able to improve the negotiation process by introducing fortnightly mandatory calls that speed up the process for direct claimants.

“In March 2019, Suncorp extended the survey to those claimants who were legally represented.

“The email survey concluded in October this year and the email addresses were obtained from claim forms provided to us and not through court documents.

“The survey also allows the claimants to provide any feedback anonymously.

“Suncorp engaged the CTP regulator, MAIC, who did not question the intent of the survey.

“The only way to ensure a fast and fair claims resolution for all injured motorists is for the Queensland Government to introduce a no-fault, defined benefits scheme in line with most other states.”