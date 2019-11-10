SUNDAY FIRE COVERAGE: 16 structures damaged, multiple injuries reported

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

8.30AM: More than 16 structures have been damaged and over a dozen people assessed for smoke inhalation as the Capricorn Coast bushfire emergency unfolds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said paramedics have assessed 15 patients for smoke inhalation as a result of the Barmaryee/Cobraball bushfires, however none of those required transportation to hospital. Paramedics remain on standby.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

Livingstone Shire Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group Chair, Bill Ludwig said yesterday’s “unprecedented” fire event was believed to have started along Cobraball Road about 2.30pm and moved swiftly throughout the Lake Mary, Woodbury, Cooberrie and Byfield areas.

Early reports indicate it has caused damage to approximately 6400ha of grazing, agricultural and bushland and damage to sixteen structures, including residences with some reported injuries.

There was no details of the injuries at this time. He said the Local Disaster Coordination Centre, which comprises of multiple agencies, had worked tirelessly throughout the night to ensure the highest standard of public safety was achieved and that focus was ongoing.

“QFES predictive modelling and intel indicated that the fire’s behaviour was continually changing and unpredictable,” he said.

“Public safety was the major priority: protecting people and properties. Commendation must go to the firefighters and support agencies who have worked around the clock in defence of our community.

“A Disaster Declaration, which provide extraordinary powers to emergency services personnel for the protection of the public, was declared last night and enacted immediately by Queensland Police who visited hundreds of residents throughout the night into the early hours of the morning.

“Many residents chose to self-evacuate and sought shelter with family and friends, while over thirty people took refuge overnight in the Basketball Stadium, Cordingley Street Yeppoon. Our special thoughts are with those who have been impacted and suffered any loss.

“The LDMG will continue to meet regularly through today and coming days and support lead agency QFES and transition into the recovery phase of this severe event. Residents are strongly encouraged to stay updated via our Disaster Dashboard isaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au,” Cr Ludwig said.

SUNDAY 6AM: LEAVE NOW: QFES urgent advice on the Cobraball/Bungundarra bushfire as at 5.45am Sunday.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT. The bushfire in Cobraball and Bungundarra is getting worse, follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 5.45am Sunday 10 November, a dangerous fire continues to travel in a northerly direction towards Druces Road and Mapes Road. It is expected to impact Mapes Road. This fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents who have not already evacuated the area are advised to travel south on Farnborough Rd towards Yeppoon.

People can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

10.20PM: WHILE things appear to be calming down after an epic day of firefighting, we’re not out of the woods.

On Bungundarra Road, fire was reported to be coming in two directions towards the back and front of a property and was getting dangerously close to a house.

Urgent Urban firefighting reinforcements requested and dispatched.

Three properties along Adelaide Park Rd were also under imminent threat.

At Stones Rd, a shed was lost and a house was blackened but left intact.

At an Old Byfield Rd, a shed and vehicle were lost but the house was left safe.

There was mention of evacuating the animals from the Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

Crews are busy trying to replenish their water tanks.

9.40PM: A “very active fire” is being fought at Stones Rd where it has now jumped the road.

Urban crews are busily trying to protect properties but a shed is on fire.

There is concern for the Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary which appears to be in the path of the fire front.

The fire has jumped Woodvale Rd and is headed uphill towards Brown Lane.

A triple-0 requested property protection on Old Byfield Rd but downed trees are impeding access for crews.

A fire crew has discovered a decommissioned ammonium nitrate carrying truck on Woodbury Rd and are unsure if it still contains residual amounts of the explosive substance.

They are continuing to investigate.

Another triple-0 call reports multiple structures under threat on Limestone Creek Rd.

9.10PM: AS the fire heads north, firefighters are bracing for a battle to save properties on Stones Rd in Woodbury.

A QFES member estimated that the firefront would hit the area in the next 15 minutes, endangering a number of structures.

Urban and rural firefighters were requested to converge on the area.

A triple-0 caller reported a fire 20m away from their Stones Rd property.

Police are headed to Stones Rd to begin door knocking residents, warning them to leave.

Another a triple-0 call has reported a house burning on Mount Rae Rd.

The fire has jumped Woodbury Rd putting properties along Browns Lane in the firing line.

QFES warns there cattle were loose along Woodvale Rd.

8.30PM: THERE are 48 vehicles fighting a pitched battle to defend properties and save lives around the Adelaide Park area following the emergency warning telling people to leave the area immediately.

A QFES officer described the bushfire as “actively running”, varying in flame height from “0.5m to 15m”.

A number structures are burning including a house on Bungadarra Rd, and several sheds.

On Norpine road, multiple cars and sheds are burning at a property.

Urban firefighting appliances were requested to help defend the house.

A house is burning on Daly Creek Rd.

At another property, a tractor was confirmed to be destroyed.

The fire had crossed Daly Creek Rd and is travelling quickly across a paddock, aided by the wind with flames 2m high.

7.30PM: Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING - LEAVE IMMEDIATELY.

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Cobraball.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so.

If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

At 7.15pm, a dangerous fire is burning near Bungundarra Road, Mount Rae Road, Woodbury Road, Norpine Road and Woodbine Road. It is impacting Bungundarra Road, Mount Rae Road, Woodbury Road, Norpine Road and Woodbine Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

7.20PM: THE dangerous bushfire situation has forced QFES to regroup and reassess their priorities.

A priority message was issued to all firefighters involved in fighting the Cobraball bushfire.

“Any crews not involved in the protection of lives need to return to the control point for retasking,” the dispatcher said.

All spare crews will now be tasked to “respond to triple-0 calls for the rescue and protection of life”.

If it is “safe to undertake structural protection and not put yourselves at risk, it is OK to continue to do so”.

Another triple-0 call was received from Bungundarra Rd where “a shed was burnt to the ground and the house is now under threat”.

7.15PM: FIRE crews are pulling back from Preston Rd after the situation was deemed too dangerous.

They are falling back to Adelaide Park Rd to regroup.

A “very distressed” elderly triple-0 caller has told QFES that the fire was headed towards his Woodvale Rd property.

Police were requested to evacuate the man.

7PM: ANOTHER emergency situation is emerging after concerns were raised about elderly residents unable to evacuate from their Bungundarra Rd property.

A nearby fire crew said it was “too dangerous to enter” the area mentioned after another crew was forced to retreat.

Thankfully another crew confirmed they were successful in getting the four elderly on residents on board their vehicle.

They requested an ambulance be on standby.

The fire has now jumped Mount Rae Rd and Woodbury roads.

Urban firefighting units were being redeployed.

6.35PM: TWO structures on Mount Rae Rd fully involved in fire with another under threat.

There was concerns for the safety of a resident on Mount Rae Rd whose property was surrounded by fire.

An Alton Downs Rural Fire crews sought urgent assistance as they were “surrounded by fire” on Mount Rae Rd, and “there was no way out”.

Reinforcements were dispatched urgently to that location.

They advised that a wind change allowed them to get out with a rescued land holder.

The land holder was refusing to leave, wanting to stay and defend their property.

An urgent directive was shortly after issued a QFES Superintendent saying “firefighter safety is paramount”.

Another severe fire is impacting a Woodbury Rd property.

Fire crews advise the fire front has crossed to the north of Bungundarra Rd.

They are door knocking along Bungundarra Rd warning them about the approaching fire front.

The fire front was unable to be stopped and is now headed uphill, endangering three Bungundarra properties.

6.20PM: QFES has provided a comprehensive update on the Cobraball bushfire which remains at a ‘watch and act’ status with residents advised to “leave now”.

At 6pm, QFES said conditions were continuing to worsen with the dangerous fire travelling in a north easterly direction between Limestone Creek Road, Preston Road and Adelaide Park Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community and people

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so,” QFES said.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

QFES advises that people can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

People in the area of the bushfires will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

Reinforcements were requested to help defend a house and shed on Preston Rd.

6PM: ADELAIDE Park is the focus of firefighting efforts presently.

A fierce front burning near Preston Rd forced a fire crew to retreat when it was deemed “too dangerous to defend” a structure.

Firefighters are still struggling to protect buildings along Limestone Creek Rd.

The latest advice suggest the fire front has spread as far west as Mount Rae Rd.

A QFES crew reported that three children had approached them offering information which could help them relating to the fires.

Police are currently on their way to their location to interview them.

5.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are desperately trying to defend structures along Limestone Creek Rd.

Two sheds are fully engulfed in flames and water bomber reinforcements were requested to save the main building.

More urban firefighting appliances were requested to defend houses on both sides of Limestone Creek rd.

A major update was expected shortly from QFES regarding this intense fire battle.

Multiple residents in Bungundarra have reported a new fire burning on Browns Lane just before 5pm today.

A fire crew said they could a visible plume of smoke and were dispatched to tackle the fire.

At 5.24pm, the crew confirmed they had extinguished the fire.

This image of the Capricorn Coast bushfire was captured by Luke Bishop in Bondoola.

State of Fire Emergency

A State of Fire Emergency has been declared across 42 Local Government Areas in Queensland, following a period of significantly heightened fire weather conditions expected to continue into next week.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

“We’re experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” Mr Wassing said.

“This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.”

Mr Wassing said the declaration overrode all existing permits to light fire, banned fireworks and the lighting of any outdoor cooking fires.

“The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors,” he said.

“The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.

“The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation.”

Mr Wassing said substantial penalties could be issued to those who breached the declaration.

“The penalties for contravening this declaration are serious – a fine of up to $3,336 or two years imprisonment,” he said.

“Our crews are doing a fantastic job protecting lives and property, and we ask that Queenslanders continue to do their part to prevent fires starting and spreading.”

Mr Wassing urged Queenslanders to remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice of authorities.

“Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan and know what they are going to do if a fire approaches,” he said.

“People need to keep up-to-date on the QFES website and social media channels, and tune into local radio.

“It is important they follow the advice given and don’t leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.

“Bushfire prevention is a community effort, so it is essential people report fires and to Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.

This will apply in the Central region to:

Banana Shire

Gladstone Regional

Rockhampton Regional

Central Highlands Regional

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire

Livingstone Shire

Isaac Regional

Mackay Regional

Blackall Tambo Regional

4.30PM: THINGS are getting worse in Adelaide Park.

The fire has now jumped Preston Road.

There are reports of a structure, cars and a boat burning on Limestone Creek Rd.

Waterbombing activities are intensifying.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

4.05PM: FIREFIGHTERS have called for police assistance to evacuate residents living along Limestone Creek Rd, north of house number 485 in the suburb of Adelaide Park.

QFES said there was a large fire front 200m away from structures on Limestone Creek Rd which were “undefendable”.

Three buildings along with machinery were presently “under threat” and another four expected to be impacted in the next half hour.

Waterbombing and Rural Fire Service reinforcements have been requested.

Fire crews also requested police establish a road block on Limestone Creek Rd because “rubber-neckers are causing havok”.

Authorities have requested motorists not drive unnecessarily on bushfire affected roads.

EVACUATION ORDERED: Properties north of #485 Limestone Creek Rd are under threat and evacuations are underway.

3.15PM: THE leave now order is still in effect for the bushfire at Cobraball according to the latest QFES warning.

At 2.55pm, the bushfire was at the ‘watch and act’ warning level, burning in a north easterly direction from Old Byfield Road towards Limestone Creek Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property,” QFES said.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.”

2.40PM: Following the order for Cobraball residents to leave immediately, the situation continues to deteriorate.

A firefront 200 to 300m wide is threatening structures along Old Byfield Rd.

There were reports of explosions occurring in the vincity of Old Byfield Rd with one building “well involved” with fire and the “potential for a person to be missing”.

There are power lines and transformers down in the area.



There are now 24 crews at the scene and another 6 on their way.

There are concerns about properties towards the end of Barmaryee Rd where fire was threatening properties.

QFES door knocked to conduct welfare checks and residents on the southern side of Barmaryee Rd were told to relocate.

A firebombing helicopter was working with fire crews to defend properties.

The fire front has reportedly now passed through the area.

There were reports of excessive traffic on the road from onlookers obstructing the role of QFES crews.

They called for police to establish a road block.

Four fire crews are also fighting a fire burning towards the end of Newby Rd, Bondoola.

1.50PM: LEAVE now Cobraball residents.

That was the latest warning from QFES, issued at 1.35pm today.

QFES advise the bushfire in Cobraball is threatening properties in the area and conditions are getting worse.

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous,” QFES said.

“At 1.35pm, a fast-moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball. The fire is likely to impact Newby Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

A firecrew reported a property had been “impinged” by the fire with “damage to machinery” and “unknown damage to the structure”.

There are reports that a fast moving fire is threatening houses at the end of Barmaryee Rd residents in the area may need to be evacuated.

There are presently 10 crews at the scene and 11 on their way including a water bombing helicopter and a fire mapping aircraft.

1.25PM: RESIDENTS in the vicinity of Cobraball (south-west of Yeppoon) are being told to prepare to leave after QFES issued a ‘watch and act’ alert at 12.55pm today.

QFES advises there is a grass fire in Cobraball and conditions could get worse.

“You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” QFES said.

“Currently as at 12.55pm, a fast moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

What your should do

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

12.45PM: THERE is an unfolding emergency at in the Cobraball/ Byfield area after a grassfire was reported at 11.58am at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

Early reports suggest it was a fast moving grassfire burning with very large fire front with flames 3m high, producing large plumes of smoke.

A person has suffered third degree burns on their legs and an ambulance crew is on their way to assist.

Urban fire fighting units have been requested for property protection along with water bombers.

Eight additional fire crews are on their way to the scene.

Sheds, tanks and caravans are all under threat.

FIRE MAP: There were a number fires burning around Capricornia at 1pm Saturday.

At 10.35am, a fire was reported to be burning on both sides of the railway tracks in the vicinity of Hinchcliff St and Farm St in Kawana.

Five fire crews responded within 10 minutes to the fire, quickly bringing it under control at 10.59am.

Some crews have remained to dampen down hotspots.

Another small vegetation fire sprang up at 11.30am at Raglan Station Rd, Raglan.

A number of crews are on scene and have it under control.

They are currently in the process of mopping up the edges of the fire.

In addition to these fires, existing fires continue to burn around the Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan and Iron Pot areas.

BUSHIRE THREAT: Saturday's fire danger rating has Capricornia and areas along the east coast in the 'severe' category for bushfires.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the bushfire areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you see a new fire or believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000).