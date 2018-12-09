Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
SUNDAY FIRES: Burning rubbish in yard and blaze near railway

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Dec 2018 3:01 PM

Fire near railway yards in rural township

A SMALL fire broke out today near the township of Westwood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the fire was just east of the town at the Westwood railway yard.

One rural fire truck attended the scene and quickly extinguished the fire around 12pm.

There were no threats to any homes.

Burning off garden rubbish in backyard

Fireys attended a residential home in Norman Gardens this morning to reports of smoke in the area.

When fireys got to the Wormald St address just after 11am, the residents were burning off palm prongs in their backyard.

There are no current fire bans for the Rockhampton region.

