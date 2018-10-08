Sunday lightning storm results in fire in CQ

This dry season lightning strikes could potentially result in fires.

ROCKHAMPTON locals have been urged to be vigilant this storm season, as dry weather and lightning strikes could lead to potential fires.

Acting regional manager for the central region Rural Fire Service, Andrew Houley, said with CQ currently in fire season, the lack of rain this year means fires are at a higher risk.

"During a long dry, lightning can be a nuisance because when you get a few dry storms and lightning, it creates fire and there can be a concern with containment,” he said.

In Westwood on Sunday night, fire brigades were called to a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.

"Sixteen per cent of fire ignitions are caused by lightning during dry times,” Mr Houley said.

"This year, with such a great separation between the wet and dry season, there is a higher average of lightning caused fires.

"It's been an above average dry year. It's going to be a big fire season.”

Mr Houley said fire brigades have already been undertaking pre-emptive burns as a protective measure.

He encouraged locals in Central Queensland to keep their roof, property surroundings, and gutters cleared, and keep properties locked up and windows closed.

More information can be found at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au