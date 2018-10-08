Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This dry season lightning strikes could potentially result in fires.
This dry season lightning strikes could potentially result in fires. Jay Cronan
News

Sunday lightning storm results in fire in CQ

Steph Allen
by
8th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

ROCKHAMPTON locals have been urged to be vigilant this storm season, as dry weather and lightning strikes could lead to potential fires.

Acting regional manager for the central region Rural Fire Service, Andrew Houley, said with CQ currently in fire season, the lack of rain this year means fires are at a higher risk.

"During a long dry, lightning can be a nuisance because when you get a few dry storms and lightning, it creates fire and there can be a concern with containment,” he said.

In Westwood on Sunday night, fire brigades were called to a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.

"Sixteen per cent of fire ignitions are caused by lightning during dry times,” Mr Houley said.

"This year, with such a great separation between the wet and dry season, there is a higher average of lightning caused fires.

"It's been an above average dry year. It's going to be a big fire season.”

Mr Houley said fire brigades have already been undertaking pre-emptive burns as a protective measure.

He encouraged locals in Central Queensland to keep their roof, property surroundings, and gutters cleared, and keep properties locked up and windows closed.

More information can be found at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au

fire lightning rural fire service storm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

    JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

    Council News APPRENTICE and trainee programs open for 2019

    CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

    premium_icon CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

    Business The Federal Government wants to hear what matters to you.

    Prime commercial properties to go under the hammer

    Prime commercial properties to go under the hammer

    News Three highly desirable sites drawing strong interstate interest

    Child flown to Brisbane hospital when fun day trip goes bad

    premium_icon Child flown to Brisbane hospital when fun day trip goes bad

    News HYSTERICAL shrieking and crying because of thoughtless act

    Local Partners