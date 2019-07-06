Sunday markets cancelled but holiday fun continues next week

Malachi Hill, Robyn Groundwater and Ian Thinee at the Heritage Village

Dozens of families took advantage of the last remaining fine weather for the week when they visited the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Thursday.

However, the council announced this afternoon the Sunday 7 July morning markets at the Village have been cancelled, due to forecast rain and unfavourable winds.

The decision was made in the interests of public safety and convenience.

Earlier this week, volunteers offered petting zoo and vintage vehicle rides in addition to the Village's usual displays of heritage buildings and equipment.

Schoolfriends Hunter Arnold; Marhella, Ma'rea and Macie Purcell; and Tyson Arnold 'ding the ball' at the Heritage Village's fire truck Jann Houley

Brothers Ben and Luke Gibbs from Rockhampton took a drive in an old Army jeep with their cousin Louis Morier from Brisbane who flew up on his won to spend the holidays.

Malachi Hill who attends Carinity School was at the petting zoo with grandmother Robyn Groundwater and her partner Ian Thinee.

Village volunteer Ronny McGregor drove Ben and Luke Gibbs from Rockhampton with their cousin Louis Morier who flew up from Brisbane Jann Houley

"The last time I came out here was at Halloween,” he said.

It was Jamie Grace's first time in Central Queensland; her foster Mum Ann Anderson booked them train tickets to come stay in Rockhampton during the first week of school holidays.

Baby Lucy, Chloe and Cooper Agnew from Ironpot at the Heritage Village Jann Houley

The pair, who live in Yarramun with four cats, had fun at the petting zoo after they hired a car and drove out to Yeppoon and "that other beach with the singing ship”.

The Heritage Village school holiday program will resume Tuesday 9 July from 9 am to noon at a cost of $10 per child (with one adult free).

Jamie Grace and Ann Anderson from Yarramun took the train north for their first trip to Rockhampton Jann Houley

Closed in shoes must be worn on rides and children must have adult supervision.