Sunday markets cancelled but holiday fun continues next week
Dozens of families took advantage of the last remaining fine weather for the week when they visited the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Thursday.
However, the council announced this afternoon the Sunday 7 July morning markets at the Village have been cancelled, due to forecast rain and unfavourable winds.
The decision was made in the interests of public safety and convenience.
Earlier this week, volunteers offered petting zoo and vintage vehicle rides in addition to the Village's usual displays of heritage buildings and equipment.
Brothers Ben and Luke Gibbs from Rockhampton took a drive in an old Army jeep with their cousin Louis Morier from Brisbane who flew up on his won to spend the holidays.
Malachi Hill who attends Carinity School was at the petting zoo with grandmother Robyn Groundwater and her partner Ian Thinee.
"The last time I came out here was at Halloween,” he said.
It was Jamie Grace's first time in Central Queensland; her foster Mum Ann Anderson booked them train tickets to come stay in Rockhampton during the first week of school holidays.
The pair, who live in Yarramun with four cats, had fun at the petting zoo after they hired a car and drove out to Yeppoon and "that other beach with the singing ship”.
The Heritage Village school holiday program will resume Tuesday 9 July from 9 am to noon at a cost of $10 per child (with one adult free).
Closed in shoes must be worn on rides and children must have adult supervision.