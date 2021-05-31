Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

Queensland Police Service attending an incident in Mackay on Tuesday night, November 24. Generic QPS. Picture: Zizi Averill

6.20am: Rockhampton police responded to two reports of assault overnight.

The first, at 7.30pm, came from a Glenmore Road private residence.

It is reported that two men left “with personal possessions” after an altercation which left another man with injuries.

Police can confirm there was no firearm involved in this alleged assault.

After midnight, police were called to a Gracemere address where another man was allegedly assaulted and also sustained injuries.

QPS has not yet released details of the weapon involved there or a description of the person involved.

There is no suggestion the two incidents were related.