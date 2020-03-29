SUNDAY UPDATE: LSC election results and highlights

ELECTION DAY: Voters and candidates have swung into election to decide who will sit at the table at Livingstone Shire Council.

UPDATE 6.30AM: Challenger Andy Ireland leads incumbent mayor Bill Ludwig by almost 1000 votes with about 68 percent of the votes counted (unofficial preliminary count) in the Livingstone Shire Council election.

Mr Ireland has attracted 8111 votes (46.52 per cent), Mr Ludwig 7125 votes (40.86 per cent) and Lynelle Burns 2200 votes (12.62 per cent).

The ECQ said it was working on fixing the technical issues which delayed the count from being updated until late last night.

The ECQ said it expected the official count to proceed today.

Only 11.88% of votes are currently showing as being recorded in the battle for the councillor positions.

More to follow

UPDATE 10PM: THERE doesn’t appear to be anymore election updates coming through tonight.

The ECQ has admitted on social media to suffering from techical difficulties.

Stay tuned for more updates on the election count tomorrow morning.

UPDATE 9PM: IN what is sure to be frustrating for the people of Livingstone Shire, results still haven’t been released for the councillor contest despite results pouring in for the Rockhampton region.

The count also hasn’t been updated for mayoral race since the earlier update.

UPDATE 7.30PM: EARLY results are starting to tumble in for the count in Livingstone Shire Council with a possible upset on the cards for the role of mayor.

With 10 per cent of the vote counted, Andy Ireland has his nose ahead with 44.21 per cent of the vote compared to 39.5 per cent for incumbent Mayor Bill Ludwig.

Lynelle Burns has received 16.29 per cent of votes.

ELECTION RESULTS: The first votes have been counted and it seems incumbent Mayor Bill Ludwig could have a fight on his hands trailing Andy Ireland.

We still await the results of counting for the councillors.

Councillor candidate Andrea Friend was pleased to see election day done and dusted.

PACKING UP: LSC candidate Andrea Friend had a big final day of campaigning.

“Spent my afternoon collecting signs. I’m feeling satisfied with my hard work campaigning over these last three months,” Ms Friend said.

“I’ve absolutely loved every moment meeting the incredible and friendly people who call our beautiful shire home. Thank you for your support.”

Councillor candidate Leah Grice was also happy to be able to relax after a big day.

WINDING DOWN: LSC candidate Leah Grice with her isolating buddy Victoria spending time with her Dahmie on election day.

UPDATE 4.40PM: ELECTORAL Commissioner Mr Pat Vidgen has thanked Queenslanders for their participation so far in the 2020 local government elections.

“More than 600,000 voters have had their say today already” he said, “and polling booths will be open until 6pm,” Mr Vidgen said.

“Early voting levels were also extraordinarily high, with 55 per cent of eligible voters choosing to pre-poll, or apply for a postal vote.

“The vast majority of our community understands that local government is important, now more than ever.

“We have seen great cooperation from voters in helping today’s election run smoothly.”

Polling will be open until 6pm at more than 1300 polling booths across the state, with a range of social distancing measures in place.

Preliminary counting will take place following the close of polls, with results appearing in this story after 7pm.

The Morning Bulletin has spoken to a number of voters today.

EARLIER: AN ESTIMATED one million people are required to cast their votes in the local government election today, despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics have revealed 55 per cent of the eligible state voters have already voted.

Candidates have been banned from handing out materials and are not permitted 100m of voting sites.

Livingstone Shire Council candidates have been out and about today, while keeping within the rules.

Here is what they have sent us this morning.

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Stephen Bird

STEPHEN BIRD:

My signs are up so I’ve popped into ‘Flour’ for a takeaway bacon and egg burger. Need to keep supporting our local businesses while keeping our distance and flattening the curve.

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Andrea Friend

ANDREA FRIEND:

I awoke at 3.30am and hammer ready for 5am start on Election Day. Excited!

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Mike Decman

MIKE DECMAN:

A busy morning with my energetic helper Sue.

Many miles done! ...

Some rain from Emu Park to Rocky and people queuing already at Parkhurst at social distancing before 0800.

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Lynelle Burns

LYNELLE BURNS:

I started with a hectic morning trying to get to as many of the polling stations as possible and put my signs up. We were restricted to between 5:00am and 8:00am to cover the distance in our Shire. By 8:00am people were starting to queue at Taranganba and Yeppoon High and also at Emu Park by the time I got back over that way. I’m now back at home enjoying a takeaway coffee from Ocean Brew Cafe. I also picked up one of their delicious takeaway meals for dinner tonight. Now we wait.

MATTHEW PEACH:

What am I doing at the moment? Trying to control a four year old boy, Marcus, that is so stir crazy at home even the 24 yr old cat has left her favorite spot in the house to avoid the chaos and noise.

Every toy has been used today, so the house looks like a cyclone has hit.

At least three pieces of Lego have drawn blood from my feet, navigating between them all.

Whoever wins in Rocky and Livingstone Shire I implore they move quickly to punish businesses that are “Price Gouging” their local customers.

People responsible for this are lower than looters in my opinion, and should be treated very severely if caught.

I implore Rocky and Livingstone residents to actively photograph evidence, on their phones, of Price Gouging for future punishment from Local Councils.

I suggest Council apply retrospective laws to severely fine each and every occurrence of Price Gouging with a $1000 fine and/or loss of Business Permit at a local level.

As people we must work together during this crisis and we do not want vermin ripping off vulnerable people.

I have seen the price of a bag of Jasmin Rice $37 yesterday to rise to $72 today for a 20kg bag at one certain large Asian Food Supermarket in Rockhampton.

I implore the two councils to make a stand on this matter, whoever wins.

We need to punish Price Gougers and Looters alike, they are of the same ethics and morals.

As Livingstone votes today, what’s over the horizon?

Massive surge in voting before election day

Due to the large number of Queenslanders who voted during the early voting period, the expected numbers of people voting on election day has been significantly reduced.

At the end of the early voting period for the 2020 elections, over 1.2 million electors had cast their vote.

In addition to the 570,000 people who applied for a postal vote and the 40,000 people who have registered for telephone voting, over 1.8 million people, or 55 per cent of eligible voters, have already voted or made arrangements to vote.

Approximately 120,000 of the 570,000 postal vote ballots have been returned to the ECQ to date.

Postal votes must be returned to the ECQ before 7 April to be included in the count, however, postal voters are urged to return their postal ballots as soon as possible.

Voting today

Registrations are open until 12pm tomorrow, and voters have until 6pm, the close of polling on election day, to cast their vote.

The Commissioner continues to urge healthy voters to stay off the phones and vote in person.

Postal voting

Results

The ECQ expects the counting and declaration process to take a little longer than usual. This is due to the unprecedented number of postal votes, as well as the social distancing measures that will be in place for the count.

The ECQ will commence a preliminary count on election night, and results will be available in this story later on this evening.

The official count will begin on Sunday morning and contests will be declared when it is clear and certain who the successful candidate is (i.e it becomes mathematically impossible for anyone else to by successful).