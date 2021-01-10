Sunday’s road closures advice for CQ
The Qld Main Roads website has the following flood alerts listed around CQ today, Sunday 10 January 2021:
- Barnard, Duaringa Baralaba Road. All lanes affected, all directions
- Gainsford / Kokotungo, Duaringa Biloela Road (Biloela Duaringa Road). Water over the road in various locations
- Rewan, Carnarvon Highway
- Dysart, Golden Mile Road
- Clermont, Gregory Highway
- Wandoan, Jackson Wandoan Road. Water over road at chainages; 49.29, 49.6, 52.8, 60.30 and 61.09.
- Torrens Creek, Aramac Torrens Creek Road. Open with Caution
- Blackall / Windeyer, Alpha Tambo Road. Tambo to Alpha (from Dawson Developmental Road turn off to Barcaldine Council Boundary). Road closed to all traffic.
