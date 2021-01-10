Menu
David Barwell captured this photo of flood waters rising on the Bruce Highway, about 7.30am Saturday.
News

Sunday’s road closures advice for CQ

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
The Qld Main Roads website has the following flood alerts listed around CQ today, Sunday 10 January 2021:

  • Barnard, Duaringa Baralaba Road. All lanes affected, all directions
  • Gainsford / Kokotungo, Duaringa Biloela Road (Biloela Duaringa Road). Water over the road in various locations
  • Rewan, Carnarvon Highway
  • Dysart, Golden Mile Road
  • Clermont, Gregory Highway
  • Wandoan, Jackson Wandoan Road. Water over road at chainages; 49.29, 49.6, 52.8, 60.30 and 61.09.
  • Torrens Creek, Aramac Torrens Creek Road. Open with Caution
  • Blackall / Windeyer, Alpha Tambo Road. Tambo to Alpha (from Dawson Developmental Road turn off to Barcaldine Council Boundary). Road closed to all traffic.

READ: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-bogged-overnight-out-in-the-central-highlan/4170571/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

