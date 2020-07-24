Sunflower Queen shines through the global pandemic

THE 2020 Central Highlands Sunflower Queen has been announced despite the annual festivities being cancelled in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace Simpson was “excited and privileged” to be named this years’ Sunflower Queen at an intimate gathering at The Capricornian on July 17.

“It was such a great night filled with laughter and excitement,” she said.

The crown has stayed in the family this year with it being handed down from Ms Simpson’s older sister Zarah West, the 2019 Sunflower Queen.

2020 Central Highlands Sunflower Queen Grace Simpson.

Ms Simpson said she was inspired by her sister’s journey, which initially pushed her out of her comfort zone, to compete for this year’s title.

“Last year I was privileged to see my older sister Zarah enter the Sunflower Queen quest and win it,” she said.

“I got to see all the amazing things she was able to do and the positive impact she had on so many people.

“I really wanted to have that opportunity myself and to be able to push out of my comfort zone and try something new.”

Ms Simpson hopes that throughout her time as queen, she can encourage more girls across the region to enter and encounter the opportunities that come with the quest.

Unfortunately, the Canadian sunflower royalty was unable to attend the Central Highlands due to the international coronavirus pandemic.

Although Central Highlands royalty celebrated the announcement all the same.

The celebratory sunflower cake.

There were representatives from BUSHKids, Ms Simpson’s chosen charity, Central Highlands Regional Council, Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, the 2019 Sunflower Queen Zarah West and Jr Princess Breanna Hales, Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival

committee members, along with family and friends.

After the presentation of the Sunflower Queen, Ms Simpson cut into the sunflower cake and shared some words about her journey as an entrant.

She said it was great to be surrounded by her loved ones during such a special presentation.

“It was an incredible night, I was so excited and privileged to be this year’s Sunflower Queen and cannot wait to see what the rest of this journey holds,” she said.

RELATED:

- Sunflower competition brightens homes and businesses

- Home decorations substitute for annual festival