Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Workers employed by a sunglass retailer have been underpaid.
Workers employed by a sunglass retailer have been underpaid. courtneyk
Business

Sunglass Hut owes 620 workers $2.3 million

24th Sep 2019 11:59 AM

Sunglass Hut ripped off 620 workers by about $2.3 million in overtime wages for more than five years.

TLuxottica Retail Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Sunglass Hut, entered a court-enforceable undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman after confessing to the underpayments.

Between 2010 and 2016, Sunglass Hut failed to reach an agreement with part-time workers as required by the General Retail Industry Award, and as a result failed to pay overtime rates for work performed outside regular hours.

More Stories

business emjployment sunglass hut unpaid wages

Top Stories

    Rockhampton pulls trigger on feral deers’ future

    premium_icon Rockhampton pulls trigger on feral deers’ future

    News Council makes decision on how it will starting culling herd of up to 500 deer.

    • 24th Sep 2019 11:14 AM
    Is $566m project about to go down the gurgler?

    premium_icon Is $566m project about to go down the gurgler?

    Environment Rockwood Weir: Is major water project about to go down the gurgler?

    COURT LIST: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton court today

    premium_icon COURT LIST: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton court today

    News See the full list of court appearances in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court

    BREAKING: Crews extinguish Depot Hill house blaze

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crews extinguish Depot Hill house blaze

    Breaking Three crews worked to put out blaze in back of home