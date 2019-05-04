Sunny Coast horse trainer delivers goods to Callaghan Park

RACING: One in every three runners that Sunshine Coast trainer Garnett Taylor has sent around at Callaghan Park this season has saluted, so if law of averages is any guide, he'll go home a winner after today.

As punters have come to expect year in, year out, Taylor's strike rate when venturing north is phenomenal and the 2018/19 season is no different with him landing seven winners from 23 starters (30 per cent) at Rockhampton to date.

Only Gracemere trainer Jim O'Shea has a better win strike rate this season (40 per cent) thanks to his talented and in-form duo Barachiel and Spring Creek.

Today Taylor saddles up four runners and the condensed six-race TAB card for the annual Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day enhances punters' chances of finding a winner if they follow the training maestro.

Perhaps the best push Taylor gave yesterday was for his Spirit Of Boom filly Bold Eos who lines up in the opening race for two-year-olds over 1050m.

A last-start fourth in Eagle Farm Saturday grade, beaten just two lengths, certainly reads well for the Rockhampton assignment.

"She hasn't disgraced herself in Saturday grade her last two so I think she'll race well,” Taylor said.

"We're heading towards the Parry Nissan with her so we thought we'd give her a look up north on the way through.

"She's a pretty smart filly and she'd have to win or go close (today) to go on to a race like that.”

In the third event, the QTIS three-year-old maiden over 1200m, Taylor has two Spirit Of Booms engaged in Bold Zip and Bold Enchantment with the former rated his leading hope.

"I think we've just about got Bold Zip worked out,” Taylor said.

"He was just a run short the other day but he'll be spot on (today).

"Bold Enchantment is an improver and I wouldn't be surprised to see her race very well either.

"She ran a good race at Rocky two starts ago when she was a bit unlucky.”

Taylor comes home with his four-year-old mare Questions Answered in the last race, a Class 2 Plate (1300m), and he admitted she had been a bit disappointing at her last couple of outings when finishing unplaced.

"She's working very well and a win wouldn't surprise me because she's definitely got the ability to win,” he said.

Punters might also take a lead with Brisbane jockey Brad Pengelly engaged for three of Taylor's charges: Bold Eos, Bold Zip and Questions Answered.

"Ryan Wiggins rides a lot of mine up there at Rocky but he's riding Dawson Diva in the Gold Coast Bracelet for me (today),” Taylor said.

"Brad Pengelly is the next best thing and he always helps me out at trials so I gave him a ring straight away (for the Rocky rides).”

Tomorrow racing heads to Yeppoon for a five-race, non-TAB program which includes the G.J. Gardner Yeppoon Cup (1400m).

If you've never been to the races at Keppel Park then cop a tip - you won't find a more idyllic setting in this part of the world for a relaxing Sunday arvo at the track so get yourself out there and enjoy the experience.

This year's Rocky Amateurs Sports Lunch to be held on Friday May, 10, at Callaghan Park will be highlighted by guest speaker Peter Tighe, co-owner of the legendary Winx.

Rocky Amateurs Race Club does a great job with its guest selections for these events and this year's luncheon is sure to be popular hot on the hooves of the great mare's recent retirement from racing.

Tickets can be bought online at www.rockyamateurs.org.au