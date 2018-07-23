Cops hunt for cyclist brutal trap offender

The hose the prankster tied up. Picture: Queensland Police

A CYCLIST has suffered a broken collarbone after being knocked off his bike by a hose that was strung up across a road on Queensland's Sunshine Coast early Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old Mountain Creek man was riding along Goonawarra Dr near Quondong St, Mooloolaba, at about 5.40am when he crashed into the hose that was tied to shrubs across the street at chest height, the Sunshine Coast Daily reports.

The man was unable to see the hazard due to low light and fell from his bike.

The hose was strung across the road. Picture: Queensland Police

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital suffering a broken collarbone and fractured ribs.

Police are seeking witnesses to this and similar incidents that have occurred in the area.

A police spokesman told the Brisbane Times officers believe the hose offender "might have been up to other mischief in the area this morning".

Residents living along Palm Dr, Tombarra St, Pettigrew St and Kalinda Ave who may have CCTV or dashcam vision depicting anything suspicious are urged to contact police.

This article originally appeared on the Sunshine Coast Daily and has been republished with permission.