Why I live at ... Coolum Beach

Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival founder and director Jacinta Richmond loves living in Coolum Beach. She shares her property dreams with .

FIRST HOME

It was a two-bedroom apartment with a courtyard in Windsor, Melbourne, for $135,000 in 1997. The market was just starting to boom and I had been saving for so very long as the rental market was hard work. It seemed dark, with huge mahogany Queen Anne furniture and heavy drapes. I pulled aside a drape to find floor-to-ceiling windows. I saw the potential no one else did and as it was a private sale, and within budget, I offered the asking price.

Aerial view over Coolum Beach. Photo Lachie Millard

CURRENT HOME

I live in a two-bedroom apartment in Coolum Beach on the Sunshine Coast. It was cheaper than the house I was renting (the house had just gone on the market) so I began looking for a purchase.

If you have ever seen the Sex and the City movie, where Carrie walks into an apartment and it's flooded with light, that's what made me go for this apartment. Located directly across from the beach, it was all about a refurb and capital growth and rental ability for later.

DREAM QUEENSLAND HOME

I've found it. It's right on the dunes in Tristania Ave, Marcus Beach (Sunshine Coast). It's spacious, quiet and right there on the sand with loads of natural light, all concrete and metal.

FANTASY HOME

The first would be on a private beach, no where that has stingers, but warm enough that I can swim all year around. It is massive and airy with floor to ceiling windows over two floors and I can walk straight out onto the sand and into the water.

The second is an old villa in the hills of Italy somewhere. I would live on land with orchards and large alfresco areas and the local children would swing by to pick fruit from my trees.