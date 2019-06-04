Menu
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Breaking

Sunshine Mwy smash injures three, delays expected

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Jun 2019 3:52 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM

NORTHBOUND traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the motorway on-ramp where three people are being assessed after the 3.20pm crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said one woman had been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

"They all have minor injuries, including chest, back and abdominal pain," the spokesman said.

He said a woman in her 80s was also expected to be transported.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene. 

Queensland Traffic report that lanes are reduced headed to Coolum Beach and delays are expected. 

More to come. 

