REVEALED: Future of Coast's Myer store amid closure talks

DESPITE rumblings of change for regional outlets from a man being tipped to become the new boss, Myer executives have declared business as usual for the Sunshine Plaza store.

Former David Jones CEO Paul Zahra, who ABC News has reported is a leading contender to take over Myer, told the ABC he would reconsider Myer stores in "far-flung locations" in a bid to save the embattled retail giant.

He said the most successful retailers had focused on flagship capital city locations and "key satellite" locations, and the outlets in far-flung areas would need to reconsidered.

Mr Zahra conceded it was "certainly a radical shake up" required to re-engineer the business.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported in September last year that Myer's net profit had fallen from $60.6 million in 2016 to $11.9 million in 2017.

A Myer spokesman said it was "business as usual" at Myer Maroochydore while the Sunshine Plaza undergoes a $400 million redevelopment.

Refurbishment works will start in May and the spokesman said they were looking forward to unveiling their updated store before this Christmas.

"We are working closely with Sunshine Plaza owners Lendlease, as part of the $400 million redevelopment that will deliver a leading fashion, leisure and tourist destination," the spokesman said.

Sunshine Plaza centre manager Michael Manwaring said the Sunshine Plaza was a leading performer in the industry.

"Sunshine Plaza is a high performing shopping centre with latest industry statistics showing it's the second most productive centre (on a dollar per square metre basis) in Queensland behind Cairns Central," Mr Manwaring said.