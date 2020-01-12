Sunwater responds to Fairbairn water woes

WATER WORRIES: The Fairbairn Dam, at 8.9 per cent capacity at the time of writing.

WITH Fairbairn Dam below nine per cent capacity and water restrictions set to toughen in the Central Highlands, water service provider Sunwater has responded to questions about the dry and dire situation.

A Sunwater spokesman said that while he hoped for rainfall during the summer season, water allocations were set until later this year.

“Water allocations for Sunwater’s high priority customers are set until June 2020 and cannot decrease as dam capacity levels reduce,” he said.

“Allocations for the 2020/21 water year will be announced in July 2020.”

He said that pumps could be used to provide water to those included in the allocation scheme.

“While high priority allocations are typically used for town water supply and industrial use, there are a number of irrigators with these allocations in the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme.

“Sunwater is working closely with stakeholders to deliver water in a way that minimises loss and maximises availability – this includes using pumps to extract water from Fairbairn Dam if required.”

Emerald, Blackwater, Bluff, Duaringa, Comet and Capella will go to level 2 water restrictions on Monday, January 13.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said: “I’ve been encouraged by the community response to voluntary water conservation so far, but advice to council from Sunwater about the Fairbairn Dam water storage projections means we have to ask everyone to tighten the taps a little more.”

A water restrictions chart is available on council’s website.