SunWater's new completion date for Rookwood Weir angers LNP

ROOKWOOD Weir may not not be completed until 2024 it was revealed yesterday morning.

State and federal LNP politicians are seeing red after a Sunwater representative disclosed a completion date far beyond previous expectations.

Up until early this year, the $352 million construction was expected to be complete by 2021 with wet commissioning finished in 2022, but on Wednesday, SunWater chief executive Nicole Hollows said the project wouldn't be completed until 2024.

MAP: Project overview for construction of Rookwood Weir. Contributed

Ms Hollows revealed the news while speaking at the State Government Estimates hearing for the State Development, Natural Resources and Agricultural Industry Development committee.

"We would expect that construction would commence after the contract has been awarded and through a mobilisation period, and then construction would be expected to be completed and commissioning by the end of 2024,” she said.

"We are currently forecasting a three-year construction period given the wet seasons and given secondary environmental approvals and understanding more detail of the design.”

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said the estimated commissioning date of 2024 was a worst-case scenario.

Shadow Natural Resources Minister Dale Last said the 2024 completion date was a complete contradiction of what the Minister promised.

"Pushing completion out to 2024 is an outrageous delay by the Palaszczuk Labor Government,” Mr Last said.

"Central Queenslanders have waited long enough and just want Labor to get on with it.

"The region needs the jobs and water security Rookwood Weir would deliver right now.

Shadow Natural Resources Minister Dale Last has questioned the reason why Rookwood Weir would be completed later than expected. Tara Croser

"The money is on the table from the Federal Government - the only thing stopping action at the site is the Palaszczuk Labor Government. This proves what we have known from day one and that is (they) are allergic to building dams.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was frustrated to hear the completion date of Rookwood Weir has been put back.

"I have spent years lobbying for this and have secured federal funding of $176.1 million only to have the State Government drag their feet with this,” Ms Landry said.

"The fact that more jobs, water and our Queensland Ag industry are not top priority for the Labor State Government astounds me.

ROOKWOOD ADVOCATE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rookwood Weir site. Contributed

"The reason I have fought so long and hard for this project is Rookwood Weir will bring between 200 and 400 jobs through the two years of construction, and overall the weir will help generate up to 2100 jobs for the wider region and expand irrigated agricultural production in the Lower Fitzroy by up to $1 billion per year.”

After extensive and detailed negotiations between State and Federal Government bureaucrats on running Rookwood Weir as a joint venture, The Morning Bulletin understands that lawyers are in the final stages of assessing the partnership documentation before signing off on the project.

READ: Rookwood Weir project verging on a breakthrough