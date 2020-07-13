Super 66 fires Tim into club’s record books

TOP FORM: Tim McMaster has etched his name in the Rockhampton Golf Club records books with his round of 66 on Saturday. Picture: Pam McKay

TOP FORM: Tim McMaster has etched his name in the Rockhampton Golf Club records books with his round of 66 on Saturday. Picture: Pam McKay

GOLF: Tim McMaster has recorded the best round by an amateur on the Rockhampton Golf Course on his way to winning the club championship.

The 25 year old shot a six under par 66 in the third round of the 72-hole championships on Saturday.

He had seven birdies and 10 pars but finished with a bogey on the 18th.

McMaster’s score had officials diving for the record books to confirm it was the lowest score by an amateur in the club’s 100-year history.

It bettered that of Greg Norman who, in 1976, set a new course record of 70 playing at the Closed Championship of Queensland. (Norman turned professional later that year, claiming his first win at the West Lakes Classic at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.)

It eclipsed the existing record of 67 set by Dylan Parish at the Rockhampton Open in 2018.

Saturday’s super 66 gave McMaster an unassailable 14-stroke lead heading into the final’s day play on Sunday, where he shot a four over 76.

Tim McMaster after claiming back to back club championships. Picture: Pam McKay.

He finished with a total of 287 (69, 76, 66, 76) to claim consecutive closed championships.

“To go back to back is incredible,” McMaster said. “At the start of last week I told myself it’s hard enough to win it once so don’t expect to win it twice.

“Seventy-one was the best score I’d ever had (on the course). I’d shot it five or six times last year and just couldn’t get into the 60s.

“I came out on that first Saturday and shot 69 and I thought that’s as good as it gets - and then yesterday happened.

“You never expect to shoot a score like that so when it did it was surprising but at the same time it was awesome, I’m really happy with it.

“It was just one of those days where everything worked; I had the driver going, the irons going, the wedges going, and the putter was hot.

“That’s the best round of golf I’ve ever played.”

McMaster had a five-shot lead heading into Saturday.

Tim McMaster tees off during his record-breaking round on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

“I was nervous, as you always are playing the club champs every year. It’s the big one,” he said.

“At the end of the day I told myself and told everyone else we’re here to have fun so I just came out and had some fun and the 66 came out of that, I think.

“I started with three straight pars and then got on a little bit of a run and had birdies on four, five and six, parred 7, then birdied eight and parred nine to be four under through nine.

“I started birdie, birdie on the back to get to six, and then parred around to 17 which I birdied to go to seven and then bogeyed 18 to go back to six.”

Tim McMaster will tee off for Rockhampton in the final of the Keppel Zone men’s pennants on Sunday. Picture: File.

McMaster started golf when he was about five but gave the game away at 10 to play soccer.

He picked up the clubs again at age 16 and has been playing ever since.

There is rarely a day that McMaster is not at the course, whether it’s playing competition, a late-afternoon round or fine-tuning different aspects of his game.

“I love the mental challenge of it. Golf is very quick to remind you that it’s a hard game,” McMaster said.

“It is one of those games that requires four hours of concentration. If you lose concentration for 10 minutes, you can lose five shots.”

McMaster will be looking to reproduce his incredible form when he captains Rockhampton’s Division 1 team in the final of the Keppel Zone men’s pennants on Sunday.

