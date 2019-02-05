Toy Story 4 reveals first trailer

With 100 million people watching the Super Bowl, movie studios are crazy keen to put trailers for their upcoming flicks in front of that massive audience.

It's a no-brainer. Not that it comes cheap - reportedly $US5.25 million for a 30-second spot.

So with that in mind, the folks over at Marvel have released two new shorts for their anticipated upcoming slate - one for Captain Marvel and one for Avengers: Endgame.

And Toy Story fans had to wait until the end of the game for a glimpse at a new short for its fourth instalment.

Of course, they're not the only ones with the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Jordan Peele's terrifying Us, Alita: Battle Angel and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark also dropping new vids.

TOY STORY 4

Fans struggled to stay awake through the snoozy Super Bowl, all for the promised Toy Story 4 trailer - supposedly Woody and Buzz's last adventure together.

The spot is the first proper trailer at one of 2019's most anticipated releases after an earlier teaser which only featured Woody and friends frollicking (?) in the air.

Toy Story 4 is in cinemas on June 20.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

After Thanos' genocidal snap, rendering half the universe's population non-existent, the world of our Marvel heroes is looking pretty bleak. It's like The Leftovers, but with superpowers and genetically enhanced, anthropomorphic raccoons.

The remaining Avengers (including a sans-beard Captain America looking unhappy about being in group therapy) are looking ready to battle, declaring that they're definitely not going to "move on".

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas on April 25.

CAPTAIN MARVEL

Captain Marvel is just over a month away and this trailer is all about showcasing the titular hero's eye-popping powers, both in superhero form and in human form - it's all about "higher, further, faster".

She flies - both planes and as a fireball - and punches like a total boss.

Captain Marvel is in cinemas on March 7.

US

Jordan Peele isn't done scaring the bejesus out of us - not by a long shot. His next project will make your knuckles whiter than white with the story of a family on holidays who has to confront the scariest threat of all: Homicidal versions of themselves.

Us is in cinemas on March 28.

HOBBS & SHAW

What's a better match of muscle cars and muscles than The Rock? This Fast & Furious spin-off takes The Rock's and Jason Statham's characters from the previous movie and hurls them into their own story.

Together, they're out to stop a cyber-genetically enhanced international terrorist called Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Also in the cast are Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren and Eddie Marsan.

Hobbs & Shaw is in cinemas on August 1.

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and based on a popular Japanese manga series is the story of a cyborg with no memory of her past in a post-apocalyptic world.

She must battle other cyborgs in her quest to discover who she really is.

Alita: Battle Angel is in cinemas on February 14.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

She leaned over the bed and whispered, "This is an evil place. Flee while you can."



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark - in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/NywkMMOwxA — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

We get the first glimpse of Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of children's folk tales, based on the books by Alvin Schwartz, in a series of spine-tingling teasers.

In the film, a group of teens must investigate the strange-goings in their town after a series of gruesome deaths. One of the stories involves a corpse-like woman asking who took her big toe? Eep.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE S3

American streamer Hulu dropped the first trailer for season three of The Handmaid's Tale, and it wouldn't surprise you to know the dystopian nightmare continues. Shocking.