Super mum Serena’s incredible rankings rise

Serena Williams has had a remarkable rise up the rankings.

SERENA Williams has returned to the world's top 30 in the WTA rankings released after finishing as Wimbledon runner-up.

The 36-year-old American climbed 153 places to 28th despite losing Saturday's final at the All England Club to German Angelique Kerber, Williams's fourth tournament since giving birth to her daughter 10 months ago.

Kerber, who won her third grand slam title, moved up six places to No.4, with French Open winner Simona Halep of Romania retaining the top ranking despite her third-round exit at Wimbledon.

Ashleigh Barty, also eliminated in the third round, rose a spot to No.16 while Daria Gavrilova moved up two spots to No.23.

In the men's rankings, Novak Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon crown propelled him back to 10th in the world after falling outside the top 20 for the first time since 2006.

Nick Kyrgios held firm at No.18 with Matthew Ebden 25 places below him at a career-high No.43. John Millman sits two spots outside the top 50 while Alex de Minaur's charge to the third round lifts him 12 places to No.68. South Africa's Kevin Anderson moved up three places to a career-high No.5 after reaching the Wimbledon final for the first time.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal remained at the top of the rankings and increased his lead over No.2 Roger Federer, whose Wimbledon title defence was ended by Anderson in a marathon quarter-final.

Former world No.1 and three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray has plummeted down the ranking after 18 months of injury woes.

Murray is currently ranked No.839 in the world and is the 23rd ranked Brit.

