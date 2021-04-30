Super reforms aid northern private sector funding: McDonald

Senator Susan McDonald says government super reforms will aid in private sector investment in Northern Australia. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Reforms to superannuation laws will aid in the campaign for increased private-sector funding of infrastructure in Northern Australia according to Queensland Senator Susan McDonald.

Announced this week by the Federal Government, the Your Future, Your Super reforms include a performance test and are designed to ensure the superannuation system cuts waste, makes fee structures more transparent and improve confidence in domestic assets.

In addition, the government has added Australian unlisted infrastructure and unlisted property as specific asset classes covered by the performance test.

Senator McDonald said this would ensure the changes did not discourage Australian superannuation funds from investing more in domestic assets.

She said proposed changes to benchmark indices would make it easier for infrastructure investment in Northern Australia.

“I have been raising the concern that superannuation companies utilising listed benchmarks could discourage trustees making investments in important and necessary Australian projects,” she said.

“The north is becoming littered with commercially-viable, nation-building infrastructure projects that simply cannot get funding and have stalled.

“The solution is simple: we need to attract institutional investors like superannuation funds to invest in ports, roads, dams, energy generators and railways.”

Senator McDonald said most pension funds active in Northern Australia were foreign.

“Pension funds are active in Northern Australia but amazingly, most of these are foreign entities,” she said.

“We should continue to explore how we can do more to attract and encourage super funds to Northern Australia.

“This is something that government, regulators and fund managers all need to work together to achieve, and I am dedicated to ensuring this occurs.”

Senator McDonald said unlocking $3 trillion in Australia super funds to advance the north was critical.

“We have a world-record $3 trillion in Australian super funds that could be used to advance the North, and I believe we can unlock this vast investment pool with these proposed Your Future, Your Super reforms,” she said.

