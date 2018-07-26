Super Saturday brings family friendly fun to triathlon

Triathlon - Georgia Staines competing in the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon at Emu Park.

Triathlon - Georgia Staines competing in the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon at Emu Park. Chris Ison ROK200518ctri8

TRIATHLON: THIS weekend, the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival kicks off, with athletes from across the state swimming, pedalling and running their way to the finish line.

The two-day event will include a Super Saturday targeted at junior athletes and the main event on Sunday.

Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack said the Saturday event will be focused on inclusiveness and fun, as well as acting as a curtain-raiser for the weekend's main event.

On Saturday, supervised beach run and ocean swim events in the Kids Aquathon will kick off at 11.30am for children aged 10-12.

Times and distances will vary for each age group, with the 10-11 years 1km run doubling as a Capricornia Schools Sports Qualifying race.

"There will be kids in there hoping to actually get good times so they can qualify for school selection,” McCormack said.

The Junior Duathlon will start at 1.20pm, with younger children aged 3-11 years participating in a fully supervised run and bike/scooter events on the closed-off Anzac Parade.

"The duathlon is when the fun really begins,” McCormack said.

"It's about trying to provide an event for kids to enjoy and get a sense of the occasion.

"We'll have a course set up for them and plenty of marshals around the place.

"The 3-year-old plus children are assisted by adults and can run and ride their scooter and it doesn't matter if they have training wheels on or streamers on the handlebars - it's all about having fun.”

The Corporate Duathlon will also be held from 2pm as a non-competitive event which will allow businesses to "showcase or make a fool of themselves” in a fun, costume-encouraged fundraising event.

"We've got athletes arriving in town and preparing for Sunday and they can come down to the Yeppoon precinct for registration and enjoy this curtain-raiser,” McCormack said.

"Hopefully we bring a sense of inclusion so there's more families and kids running around the place.

"It will be a nice addition to the overall festival.”

Registration will remain open 30 minutes before each event.

On Sunday, the triathlon kicks off with the new Kraken 102 event expected to be a huge draw card this year.

Three divisions will be included in the Kraken's 102km race, including the open long distance, the individual long distance and the team long distance.

In the open long distance triathlon, 1st, 2nd and 3rd competitors will be eligible for prize money up to $1200.

In the individual long distance triathlon, age groups will run from 18-50+ for male and female competitors.

The team long distance triathlon will have three team groups: male, female and mixed.

There will also be an individual sprint distance triathlon over 25.75km for ages 14 and up and an enticer distance triathlon over 12.8km for ages 12 and up.