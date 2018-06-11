Big blow for Sea Eagles, boost for Panthers

MANLY'S NRL season has copped another blow, with star hooker Api Koroisau ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a foot injury.

Koroisau, who's been one of the Sea Eagles' best so far this season, lasted just 15 minutes in the Sea Eagles' heavy loss to the Warriors before being substituted.

Coach Trent Barrett is likely to lean on veteran Lewis Brown to fill the No. 9 role in Saturday's clash with St George Illawarra.

Meanwhile, Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau is set to miss just one game with a knee injury.

Panthers officials had feared the demolition man would be out for up to six weeks with a medial ligament tear but the injury is now considered only minor.

Kikau will miss Friday's clash with the Sydney Roosters but should be fit to face Manly after the representative round.

Elsewhere, Newcastle haven't closed the door on adding injury reinforcements to their roster before the June 30 NRL transfer deadline.

Jamie Buhrer is the latest player to join the Knights’ growing casualty ward. Picture: AAP

However, they have ruled themselves out of the race for Aaron Woods. The Knights' injury problems hit crisis point on Saturday night after losing co-captain Jamie Buhrer to an ACL tear which has ruled him out for the rest of the year.

With Mitchell Pearce (pectoral), Tautau Moga (ACL), Daniel Saifiti (foot) and Jacob Saifiti (shoulder) all on their long-term injured list, coach Nathan Brown's side is falling apart at the seams.

It has been a big factor in their recent decline which has seen them drop five of their last six games.

Brown said they could add to their roster before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

"We're certainly looking. Where it gets to though, I don't know," Brown said.

One player they aren't in the running for is Woods, who last week conceded he could be forced out by Canterbury's salary cap squeeze.

"From what we understand, Woodsy is a Sydney man," Brown said. "His mum is nearby and he's going to have a family soon.

"Whether it's Cronulla or back to the Tigers. You can write anything, you can make up a story - but I don't think he's coming to Newcastle.

"We're certainly looking and looking hard but we need to find players that are a bit more longer-term at the moment rather than thinking shorter term."

Jordan Rapana is expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action.

* Canberra's Jordan Rapana has been ruled out for 8-12 weeks with a hamstring injury. His right side partner BJ Leilua failed to finish due to concussion. Charlie Gubb is facing a 1-2 week suspension for dangerous contact.

* Titans forward Max King suffered a shoulder dislocation and is expected to miss plenty of football. Moeaki Fotuaika was forced off with concussion. Jarrod Wallace will miss a week unless he fights a dangerous contact charge.

* James Roberts was a pre-game withdrawal for the Broncos as he manages an ongoing achilles injury.

* Will Chambers (suspension) was forced to withdraw for the Storm following his knee lift on Damien Cook in the Origin opener.

* Dane Gagai, Greg Inglis, Damien Cook and Angus Crichton were rested for the Rabbitohs following Origin. Jason Clark can escape a dangerous contact suspension with an early guilty plea.

* Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a pre-game withdrawal for the Warriors due to an ankle issue.

* Boyd Cordner was rested by the Roosters following Origin.

* Manu Ma'u missed Parramatta's win over the Cowboys due to the birth of his child.

Apisai Koroisau could be set for an extended stint on the sidelines.

* Michael Morgan was rested after Origin as he manages a groin/abdominal issue.

* Ryan Matterson missed selection for the Roosters due to concussion and has also gone for minor wrist surgery, which will rule him out for a further 1-2 weeks.

* Canterbury revelation Rhyse Martin was dropped for missing training.

* Benji Marshall was a pre-game withdrawal for the Tigers due to a calf issue. He is out for six weeks.

* Jesse Bromwich faces several weeks out after he picked up a hamstring injury for the Storm.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was ruled out for the Warriors.

FULL NRL CASUALTY WARD

BRONCOS

James Roberts (Achilles, Round 15)

Andre Savelio (ACL, season)

Matt Gillett (Broken neck, Round 16-18)

Payne Haas (Shoulder, Season)

Jack Bird (Sternum, Indefinite)

Korbin Sims (Broken jaw, 16-18)

BULLDOGS

Danny Fualalo (Ankle, round 16-19)

Josh Morris (Knee, Round 20)

Kieran Foran (Foot, Round 16-18)

COWBOYS

Scott Bolton (Rib cartilage, Round 15)

Jordan McLean (Foot, Round 16)

Josh Chudleigh (Knee, Season)

John Asiata (Pectoral, Round 18)

Michael Morgan (Groin/abdominal, Round 15)

DRAGONS

Zac Lomax (Hand, Round 20)

EELS

Will Smith (Hamstring, Round 16)

Mitchell Moses (Knee, Round 16)

Kaysa Pritchard (Groin, Round 15)

Greg Leleisiuao (Thumb, Round 15)

Tony Williams (ACL, Season)

Beau Scott (ACL, Season)

Tepai Moeroa (Suspension, Round 18)

Manu Ma'u (Birth of child, Round 15)

KNIGHTS

Mitchell Pearce (Pectoral, Round 18-21)

Tautau Moga (ACL, Season)

Jacob Saifiti (Shoulder, Round 24)

Nathan Ross (Groin, Round 15-16)

Jamie Buhrer (ACL, Season)

Daniel Saifiti (Foot, Round 17-19)

Jack Johns (Knee, Round 16-17)

PANTHERS

Viliame Kikau (Knee, TBC)

Sam McKendry (ACL, Season)

Tim Browne (Ruptured bowel, Retired)

Waqa Blake (Ankle, Round 15)

Josh Mansour (Fractured cheekbone, Round 19)

Dylan Edwards (Shoulder, Season)

Moses Leota (Pectoral, Round 17)

Peter Wallace (Shoulder, Indefinite)

Jack Hetherington (Suspension, Round 15)

RABBITOHS

Richie Kennar (Foot, Indefinite)

Braidon Burns (Knee, Indefinite)

Dane Gagai (Rested, TBC)

Greg Inglis (Rested, TBC)

Damien Cook (Rested, TBC)

Angus Crichton (Rested, TBC)

RAIDERS

Jordan Rapana (Hamstring, Round 22)

BJ Leilua (Concussion, Round 15)

Charlie Gubb (Facing suspension, TBC)

Junior Paulo (Foot, Round 18-20)

Josh Hodgson (ACL, Round 16-18)

Joseph Tapine (Suspension, Round 15)

ROOSTERS

Bernard Lewis (ACL, Season)

Ryan Matterson (Concussion/wrist, Round 16)

Boyd Cordner (Rested, Round 15)

SEA EAGLES

Apisai Koroisau (Foot, TBC)

Curtis Sironen (ACL, Season)

Kelepi Tanginoa (ACL, Round 18)

Lachlan Croker (ACL, Season)

Dylan Walker (Eye socket, Round 18)

Jack Gosiewski (Broken arm, Round 19)

SHARKS

Josh Dugan (Stress fracture fibula, Round 16)

STORM

Curtis Scott (Suspension, Round 15)

Sam Kasiano (Suspension, Round 15)

Will Chambers (Suspension, Round 15)

Dale Finucane (Hand, Round 16)

Billy Slater (Hamstring, Round 15-16)

Jesse Bromwich (Hamstring, TBC)

TITANS

Max King (Shoulder, TBC)

Jack Stockwell (Shoulder, Indefinite)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Concussion, Round 15)

Jarrod Wallace (Facing suspension, TBC)

WARRIORS

Nathaniel Roache (Back, Season)

Leivaha Pulu (Ankle, Round 20)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Ankle, Round 15)

WESTS TIGERS

David Nofoaluma (Calf, Round 16)

Benji Marshall (Calf, Round 20)