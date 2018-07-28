SUPER SATURDAY: Where to vote in Longman
CRITICAL by-elections are taking place all over the country in what is being called Super Saturday.
The vote in Longman has been mired in scandal and has attracted significant political interest from abroad.
If you're in the Longman electorate and are voting today, here's the AEC's list of polling locations where you can do so.
|Suburb
|Polling place (8am-6pm)
|Banksia Beach
|Banksia Beach State School
|Sunderland Dr
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Beachmere
|Beachmere Community Association Hall
|Progress Ave
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Bellara
|Volunteer Marine Rescue
|Marine Pde
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Bongaree
|Bribie Island Recreation Hall
|First Ave
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Burpengary
|Burpengary Meadows State School
|Rowley Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Burpengary State School
|35 Station Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Hope Community Baptist Church
|72 Pitt Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Burpengary Community Complex
|111 Station Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Burpengary East
|King Street Players Theatre
|Cnr Old Bay Rd & Maitland Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Caboolture
|Australian Christian College - Moreton
|34 Cottrill Road
|Not wheelchair accessible
|Caboolture State High School
|Lee St
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Tullawong State High School
|Del Rosso Rd
|Not wheelchair accessible
|Caboolture Memorial Hall
|King St
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Caboolture South
|Caboolture Baptist Church
|74-92 Grant Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Dakabin
|Dakabin State High School
|Marsden Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Donnybrook
|Donnybrook Community Hall
|Cnr Alice & Edith Sts
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Elimbah
|Elimbah State School
|10-20 School Rd
|Not wheelchair accessible
|Kallangur
|Kallangur State School
|139 School Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Kruger Hall
|Penson Park Ann St
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Morayfield
|Minimbah State School
|Minimbah Dr
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Morayfield East State School
|107 Graham Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Morayfield State High School
|Visentin Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Mount Mee
|Mount Mee Public Hall
|1370 Mt Mee Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Narangba
|Narangba Sporting Complex
|Harris Ave
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Narangba State School
|School Street
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Narangba Valley State School
|Creekside Drive
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Ningi
|Ningi Community Hall
|cnr Bribie Island Rd & Rita Ave
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Sandstone Point
|Sandstone Point Community Hall
|Bestmann Rd East
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Toorbul
|Toorbul Community Hall
|158 Esplanade
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Upper Caboolture
|Farmers Assembly Hall
|704 Caboolture River Rd
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Wamuran
|Wamuran Community Hall
|D'Aguilar Highway
|Assisted wheelchair access
|Woodford
|Woodford Memorial Community Centre
|109 Archer St
|Not wheelchair accessible
|Woorim
|Bribie Island Surf Life Saving Club
|2 First Ave
|Not wheelchair accessible