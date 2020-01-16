‘Super star’: Boomers player set to ignite Rockets program

HUGE COUP: Australian Boomers player Todd Blanchfield, pictured playing for the Illawarra Hawks, has signed with the McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets this season.

HUGE COUP: Australian Boomers player Todd Blanchfield, pictured playing for the Illawarra Hawks, has signed with the McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets this season.

BASKETBALL: The McDonald’s Rockhampton Rockets have scored a huge coup, signing Boomers star Todd Blanchfield for 2020.

The Illawarra Hawks sharpshooter will bring experience, leadership and flexibility to the Rockets roster for the inaugural NBL1 North season.

Born and raised in Mackay, the 28-year-old was crowned MVP when he last played in the QBL with the Mackay Meteors in 2018.

As well as producing standout performances for the Hawks in the NBL, he has been named in the Boomers squad for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

Rockhampton Basketball manager Wade Rebetzke and Rockets coach Neal Tweedy were understandably thrilled by the signing.

“This is a huge coup,” Rebetzke said today, indicating there were numerous clubs chasing Blanchfield.

“Todd is the Illawarra captain and one of the stars of the NBL. To bring him to Rockhampton is massive news for this program and a huge piece to our puzzle and someone we can build a program around.

“He’ll bring leadership, he’ll bring a work ethic that will be infectious for our group, he’ll be a super star of the league.

“He’s a great athlete; he’s a scorer, he’s a rebounder.

“He’ll get the crowd going, whether that’s from outside the three-point line, whether that’s slashing the bucket and throwing some dunks down, whether that’s making blocks or rebounds.

“He’s a no-fuss guy that just goes and gets the job done.”

Rebetzke was QBL program manager at Mackay Basketball before taking up the position in Rockhampton late last year and was instrumental in securing the prized signature of Blanchfield for the Rockets.

Tweedy applauded his manager’s efforts.

“Full credit to Wade, he’s done a lot of work on this and we’re obviously happy with that announcement today,” he said.

“When you get a player like Todd it’s obviously going to send shockwaves around the league so for him to land in Rockhampton we’re obviously very excited.”

Tweedy plans to capitalise on Blanchfield’s versatility this season.

“Todd’s ability is he can play both sides of the ball, he can guard one to five, he can play probably in the wing or in the forward position at our level,” he said.

“He can play a number of different positions for us and we’ll probably use him in all those positions over the year.

“He’s had an 11-year NBL career so he started as a very young professional at 18 years of age.

“He’s seen it all at the national league level, he’s seen it internationally, he’s played for Australia.

“If you want to challenge and be at the top you’ve got to get the best players and we felt like we sold a great program to him.”