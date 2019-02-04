Super Swans chasing history in season 2019

Yeppoon Swans players celebrate after winning their fourth consecutive Grand Final at BITS Oval on 1 September 2018.

AFL: Yeppoon Swans coach Mark Wallin has dangled two enticing carrots in front of his troops as they launch into the grind of another pre-season.

The champion outfit, which has not been beaten since round six in 2015, claimed a fourth straight flag with a commanding 51-point win in September's grand final.

The team is now on the verge of etching its name into AFL Capricornia's history books on two fronts, something that is not lost on Wallin.

"No one's ever won five in our competition and that's a message I'm trying to push,” he said.

"We're also chasing down Boyne Island's consecutive games record. That is 65 and we're sitting on 61. By the end of round five we should have that, all going well.

"It's a history-breaking year - that's what we're calling it - and all the boys are pretty keen to be part of it.

"It's exciting for me too. I'd like to be part of it as well and it's one of the reasons I'm still here.

"Everyone wants to win a premiership but if we do it this year we go down in history as the most successful club ever in this league.”

The Swans have lost a couple of experienced hands but on the flip side will welcome back several "old heads” in forward Alex Chapman, midfielder Sam Nicholls and back man Sebastian Kilpatrick.

A couple of new recruits, including West Australians Trevor Johnston and Jordan Perry, are also set to bolster the ranks.

Wallin is expecting star siblings Tommy and Leigh Cossens to have super seasons.

"Tommy played 10 games last year and kicked 100-odd goals,” he said.

"This year he'll play 15 games. Last year, he didn't have a pre-season, this year he's fitter than I've ever seen him. He's bigger than I've ever seen him and he's training the house down.

"Brother Leigh is incredibly fit as well and he's looking great at training.

"Look out for the Cossens brothers, that's all I can say.”

Wallin is urging his players to "keep the hunger”.

"The moment we start to rest on our laurels is the moment that sides will catch up and defeat will come,” he said.

"We can't let up, we can't be complacent, we can't take the rest of the competition for granted because things can change very quickly.

"The window can close just as quickly as it opened.”

The Swans also have their sights on victory in the upcoming AFLQ Central Queensland Cup.

The AFL Capricornia premiers will face off against AFL Mackay premiers Whitsunday Sea Eagles in Mackay on March 3.

The game will be a curtain- raiser for the Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs JLT Community Series clash.

Wallin is looking forward to the contest.

"It's always exciting to play a side we haven't played before and they're obviously a good side,” he said.

"We're training hard to get ourselves in the right position for that game.

"We'll be picking a pretty strong 24. We're going up there to win it, don't worry about that.”