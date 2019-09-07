Super Swans looking to make it five straight

GAME ON: The Yeppoon Swans will take on the Rockhampton Panthers in the AFL Capricornia senior men's grand final.

GAME ON: The Yeppoon Swans will take on the Rockhampton Panthers in the AFL Capricornia senior men's grand final. Jann Houley

AUSSIE RULES: Fifteen rounds of blood, sweat and tears in the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership has all come down to one day in September.

Whichever way the result goes when the final siren sounds in the seniors' grand final today, a record will have been broken.

If the Rockhampton Panthers are able to pull off one of the biggest upsets in local sport by getting the win, they will halt the Swans' record unbeaten run.

The Swans, meanwhile, have their sights firmly set on a fifth consecutive premiership - something that has not been achieved in the local senior men's competition.

The powerhouse BITS Saints were able to string together four consecutive premierships in the early 2000s, but the Swans could go one better today.

It is a big day for the local competition, which has made huge steps in the region in recent years.

Gold Coast Suns Academy manager Jason Torney will be on hand to assist in presentations after the youth grand final, as will AFLQ's state manager for game development and diversity, Mark Ensor, who will make the presentations to the winners in of the senior matches.

The Kids Zone will make for a great family day with a big crowd expected to flock into the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds to be a part of the day's action.

Matches start with the under-13s at 8.30am.

How the teams will line up for the Capricornia senior men's grand final. CONTRIBUTED

Senior men: Yeppoon Swans (1st) vs Rockhampton Panthers (2nd).

Previous meetings: Round 5, Swans by 90 points; Round 9, Swans by 168 points; Round 14, Swans by 92 points.

Key players

Swans: Alex Chapman. Fresh off a double at the recent senior awards presentation, taking out the league best-and-fairest and leading goalkicker gongs, Chapman is one of the most difficult match-ups in the competition. His overhead ability and accuracy in front of goal means he is always dangerous when in the forward line, and his ability to transition through a first-class midfield this year has provided headaches for many clubs. The Swans boast a long list of players that need to be shut down and the Panthers will have their work cut out to get the job done.

Panthers' captain/coach Michael Kreun. Allan Reinikka ROK110519aafl3

Panthers: Michael Kreun. The captain-coach lets his actions do the talking and that confidence has spread through the group this year. Kreun thrives on the in-close, pressure situations and has the ability to drag his troops along with him. He can work across the half-back line when his team needs it, provide a mobile attacking option across half forward and also put his hand up to do the hard work through the midfield.

Summary: It would take a brave punter to back against the red-hot Swans outfit, but rest assured this Panthers team won't be left wondering today. They have shown the ability to apply intense pressure on some of the region's best players, but can they apply that pressure for the full four quarters? The Swans won't be taking their opposition lightly and will continue the professional approach they have taken into every match.

Reserves: Swans (1st) vs BITS (3rd).

Key players

Swans: Wes Hawke. The veteran ruckman has one of the most decorated records in the competition and continues to play with passion week in, week out. His ability to give his teammates first use of the ball could prove vital.

BITS: Daniel Boase. Another veteran and one of the most decorated players to have played football in Capricornia. His football smarts in the forward line include the ability to create a goal from nowhere, which may prove a huge factor in a game where every goal will be vital. His overhead skills and ability to direct players into the right areas of the ground should be crucial for the Saints.

Summary: This is the third consecutive time these two teams will meet on grand final day, with the previous two encounters going the way of the Saints despite the Swans finishing both seasons as minor premiers. The Swans have again finished as minor premiers this year and will be desperate to ensure the grand final trend doesn't continue. The Swans field a more youthful, mobile team with plenty of leg speed, which will be a challenge for the Saints to contain. The Saints are ever the professionals, however, and have great game awareness and knowledge all over the ground. This is poised to be one of the matches of the day.

How the women's teams line up for the decider. contributed

Women: Panthers (1st) vs Brothers (3rd).

Key players

Panthers: Amy Mill. Mills' return to the field and form in 2019 has been a major boost for an already formidable Panthers outfit. Game smart through the centre of the ground, she racks up plenty of possessions. Her ability to convert on the run in the forward line has resulted in some great goals this year. After narrowly missing out on the major award at the senior presentation, Mill will be full of confidence and primed to perform.

Brothers: Chelsea Carroll. The inspirational captain is a vital part of this Roos outfit. After her nasty finger injury in the preliminary final, there were doubts about her availability. But in a testament to her courage, she will line up beside her teammates again. Another prolific ball-winner in the centre of the ground, 2019 Maree Lambart Medal winner Carroll will be primed and ready to push her team to a maiden women's premiership.

Summary: The Panthers have had a real stranglehold on the women's comp for the past two seasons, on the back of great discipline and structure and the ability to put big scores on the board. The Roos have made steady progress in the two teams' games this year and their hardness and willingness to tackle has provided limited their rivals' ability to score. The question is can they put on a score big enough to stop the Panthers' run.

Grand finals at Rockhampton Cricket Ground