Super vet clinic with pet taxi, mobile vet van proposed for coast

A STATE of the art veterinary clinic with a pet taxi, mobile and 24 hour services has been proposed for Yeppoon in the future with letters of extensive support from the local community.

The clinic has been proposed for a vacant block of land at 18-20 Park St, Yeppoon.

The development applications notes the business would be called “Quality Veterinary Care Centre”.

The premises would be used for veterinary care, surgery and treatment of animals that may include provision for the short-term accommodation of the animals on the premises.

It is noted the site is located between major retail sites and there is limited demand for the land to be used as residential.

The building would have entry and exit access off Park St.

18-20 Park St Yeppoon where the veterinary clinic is proposed.

Thirteen car parks would be provided.

The application states traditional materials are intended to be used, such as weatherboards, fibre cement sheeting, metal roof sheeting, render finish to block walls, and Colorbond metal roof finish.

These materials will integrate with existing residential character.

It is noted there would be low impact on the traffic with staff at the start and finish of the day, six to 10 clients per hour and limited after-hours use.

If the proposal is completed to full scale, the clinic layout plans include rooms for isolation, a quiet room, two operating rooms, ICU, x-ray, treatment and preparation areas and scrub and and pack rooms.

The proposed layout for inside the clinic.

Other rooms include staff, office, storage and laundry.

There are separate cat, large dog and small dog wards and a dog wash and dog grooming spaces.

There are also four consult rooms and a pharmacy and lab area and the reception and waiting rooms.

Accompanying the application are seven letters of support from various business owners and residents of the Capricorn Coast.

One letter of support in particular is from a local retired builder who commends the application and notes all aspects of a new commercial building have been considered.

There are also letters of support from past members of local pet rescue group, Four Paws, who as individuals, express their sincere full support for the proposal, praising the spacious surgery with a large waiting room and quiet room for pets who are being euthanised.

The letters of support emphasise the mobile vet and pet taxi, which would allow those who don’t drive and the elderly access to pet care at all times.

Proposed design renders for the new veterinary clinic at Yeppoon by AMF Building Design.

It is noted Yeppoon has two vet surgeries and many residents travel to Rockhampton for appointments and a new clinic would eliminate the unnecessary travel.

The new clinic would also bring a number of new employment opportunities to Yeppoon, during construction and once completed.

The application was received by Livingstone Shire Council on May 13 and is undergoing assessment by council officers.