Super way to say goodbye to CQ for Supermum

The title Supermum was created in jest but also in acknowledgement that every parent is a super one.

We don't always know what we are doing, but we do the best we can along this journey we call parenting.

That is exactly the sort of thing I wrote about over the years. My successes and even the failures that gave me a chance to do better next time.

But my column has been more than just about my parenting experiences. It has been about my life.

I had no idea what sort of journey I would be up for myself as I penned those first words.

Now here we are years later and I have been a single Supermum, a dating Supermum, a travelling Supermum and now a married Supermum.

I've met many friends along the way and had much more support than I ever expected.

I've been introduced at an event as Supermum when I thought they would say I was the photographer from the newspaper.

I've had strangers stop me in the street to ask if I was Supermum.

I've even had gifts sent to the office, like a razor for my son after I wrote about him deciding it was time for his first shaving experience.

Supermum has some great memories from over the years of writing her column.

That is one of the great things I have found about the CQ community. They can be incredibly supportive.

There have been so many amazing things that have happened over the years that have brought a big smile to my face.

And yes, there have been a few tears too. I found a few as I penned my last column.

One thing I have learned along the way is that you can venture along your life journey clinging on for dear life or you can put your hands in the air and enjoy the thrill ride.

While I am taking off my Supermum cape and heading off into the sunset with my Superman, my adventures are far from over.

My next stage is just beginning.

If you want to join me on my next journey, follow me on Facebook or Instagram through Socialeyes Brisbane.

And thank you everyone for your support.

It has been truly Super.