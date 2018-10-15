SUPERCARS: Bring the beautiful sound of the V8 roar to Rocky

ROAR THE ENGINGES: Jamie Hooper, Matt Stokes and Jeana Stokes,Tanya Baker, Jamie Proll and Brendan Read would love to see Supercars come to Rockhampton.

ROAR THE ENGINGES: Jamie Hooper, Matt Stokes and Jeana Stokes,Tanya Baker, Jamie Proll and Brendan Read would love to see Supercars come to Rockhampton. Vanessa Jarrett

MATT STOKES says there is nothing better than the sound of a V8.

And that's why he proudly supported the Rockhampton Supercars bid on Saturday.

Mr Stokes had his Holden VZ Thunder ute on display at Lawrence's Holden and HSC Cars and Coffee Show on the weekend.

Accompanying his silver ute was his wife's VF Calais v8 and his daughter's SS v8 commodore.

Mr Stokes has been a car lover for "most of his life” taking to the love of "speed” when he got his license.

He is also a member of the Capricorn Holden and HSV Club (Bundaberg to Mackay).

"The sound of a V8... you can't beat it,” he said.

Mr Stokes grew up in the Peter Broke era and says he can't go past a Holden.

"When he was racing around the track winning everything...and the shape of them, I have always liked the shape of a Holden, they are just nice style cars,” he said.

Speaking about the Supercars bid for Rockhampton, Mr Stokes said it would be "excellent”.

"In Central Queensland there is nothing much for car enthusiasts to go to, to get out there and have some fun in machines,” he said.

"To have a track here would be excellent and to have regular meets.”

He said it would be great for it to go ahead and come to fruition, not "fade out and disappear” like many other proposed events have in Rockhampton in the past.

"We're all for it... at this stage we have to travel to Brisbane to put our cars in an event... to have something in Rockhampton would bring a lot to the region,” Mr Stokes said.

Speaking of the proposed track at Norbridge Park, Mr Stokes said it is a good place as any in Rockhampton.

"It is flood area but you clean up... we play soccer there for years, year in, year out you clean it up,” he said.

"It is out of the way a bit so you aren't going to get complaints from housing.”

Words around the car groups is all good news and full support for the Supercars bid, Mr Stokes said.

He encourages everyone else to jump in on it too.

"Get on board and support the bid for the community... get something going for Rocky,” he said.

"It draws in tens of thousands in a race event... if they could get that in a calender... it'd be great.”