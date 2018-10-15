SUPERCARS: CQ mechanics do the region proud at Bathurst

SUPERCARS: Glynn Tomkins (left) and Paul Randalls (right) in the TCM pit for this year's Bathurst, where they worked as mechanics for driver Aaron Mcgill.

SUPERCARS: Glynn Tomkins (left) and Paul Randalls (right) in the TCM pit for this year's Bathurst, where they worked as mechanics for driver Aaron Mcgill. Contributed

FUNCTIONING off coffee and adrenaline for 45 hours straight doesn't seem like an ideal way to spend your time - unless you are Paul Randalls and Glynn Tomkins that is..

'Crewing' with race cars has been a passion of theirs for more than 30 years now, and in that time they have worked at some of the most renowned pit stops in motor racing.

Most recently, they travelled to New South Wales to work in the pit at the peak of car racing, Bathurst.

There they worked with TCM (Touring Car Motors) and Aaron Mcgill on his XW Falcon.

"It was pretty awesome,” Mr Randalls said.

Glynn Tomkins and Paul Randalls crewed for TCM at this years Bathurst, where there worked with driver Aaron Mcgill and his XW Falcon. Contributed

"We have done it before, and have been doing this sort of stuff for a long time. Glynn and I have been crewing together for 32 or so years.”

With all his experience in the motor racing world, Mr Randalls says that bringing Supercars to Rockhampton would help to push the region forward.

"It will be a really good thing,” he said.

"I can tell you know from when we go away, if you have travelled some distance you don't stay just for the race. You get there a day or two before the race and you stay for two days after, and it's everything either side of that and everyone will benefit from it, whether it be accommodation, or taxis, or servos - every one will benefit.”

Getting involved with the action when the Supercars come to Rocky is something that Mr Randalls is keen to do, adding that he'd love to be involved in some way.

"I would like to be involved in how they are going to set it up,” he said.

"To see how it is all going and how it will be rolled out would be good.”

Mr Randalls says the footwork for a successful Supercars 2020 bid needs to be done by locals to prove to race organisers that Rockhampton is more than capable of hosting an event of this scale.

"We want to get that footprint out there that we want this so we can make it happen,” it said.