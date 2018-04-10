Supercars, flood levee and airport projects on council table

THE FUTURE of the region's Supercars and airport projects will be discussed today as councillors sit for their first ordinary meeting of the month.

A project update for the proposed $40 million Supercars venue will be presented to the table in closed session, five months since council announced its preferred 240ha track at Norbridge Park, North Rockhampton.

The proposed track for a supercars event announced by RRC last year. CENTRO ART

Confidential reports will also be presented for Rockhampton airport projects and the South Rockhampton Flood Levee proposal.

In council's 2017/2018 budget, $10 million has been designated for the flood levee over the next four years that would protect South Rockhampton, Port Curtis and Depot Hill in natural disasters.

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

Despite these items being in closed session, discussions on the Developing Northern Australia Conference and Planning and Regulatory reports will be addressed openly.

A proposed sand quarry in Pink Lily which divided councillors in a committee meeting last week will have its fate sealed as councillors decide whether the 18.5ha development will go ahead.

There will also be officer's reports for an invitation to be a part of a team creating thriving regions, Queensland Futures Institute.