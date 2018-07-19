Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supercars driver David Reynolds savours his victory in Darwin during his impressive season so far.
Supercars driver David Reynolds savours his victory in Darwin during his impressive season so far. EDGE Photographics/Mark Horsburg
Motor Sports

Supercars 'joker' can laugh being in fine form

David Lems
by
19th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PERSONALITY-charged David Reynolds fittingly laughs his approval when reminded about his "joker'' reputation in the Supercars championship.

Preparing for this weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint round at Queensland Raceway, Reynolds is comfortable with that image.

"It's better than being a boring bloke,'' the Albury-born speedster said.

"I'm just trying to be myself.

"One thing for me is to have a good laugh and enjoy myself and then to make other people enjoy it around me.

"That's what I try and do it for. And if the sport loves it, I'm all for it.

"It is racing cars but there's also personality that goes with it.

"Funny comments and good times and I try to include as many people as I can.''

Sitting third in this year's championship, Reynolds is the first to admit he's surprised to be among the big guns heading into the Ipswich round at this year's Supercars championships.

"I'm in the good group of kids aren't I,'' he said.

"The top five are some of the best drivers in the field so we're going good.''

Having already amassed 1646 points with the Erebus team, Reynolds is well placed behind leaders Scott McLaughlin (2033) and Shane van Gisbergen (1902).

"Extremely happy how the whole year is going,'' Reynolds said, reflecting on his progress the past two seasons.

"It's been better than I've expected when you look at what I did on the team in 2016 - just one podium.

"Then in 2017, I think we had three podiums, one win (finishing seventh overall). And we won Bathurst, which is head and shoulders above any other race there is.

"But this year, we're just over halfway through and I think I've had seven podiums so far.''

Reynolds was full of praise for the Holden Commodore prepared by his Erebus Penrite Racing team.

"We're one of the smallest teams in pit lane,'' he said.

"We've only got 22 staff and Red Bull have 45, 50 staff. They are twice as big as us.''

Reynolds said winning the Bathurst 1000 late last year was one of the catalysts for a more confident, consistent approach so far this year.

"It's continuity. We've got the same group of people and evolution of the car,'' Reynolds said.

"The car does most of the work and you've got to put the hard work into the car to make it better than everyone.

"From when I started, I don't think I drive any different or better or worse.

"I try and drive the same year in, year out. It's just the machinery and the team around me that makes it all happen.

"Bathurst was the start of the evolution, if you can track our performance from Sandown, Bathurst onwards.''

During the team's terrific start to this year, Reynolds said winning in Darwin "was exceptionally special'' and Phillip Island "was a good turning point''.

Away from the track, Melbourne-based Reynolds enjoys travelling with his girlfriend, watching movies and kickboxing.

Tickets to this weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint round are available at ticketek.com.au

Supercars battle

This weekend's round 9 of the Supercars Championship at Queensland Raceway features races 19 (120km) and 20 (200km).

Current top 5 in championship standings: 1. Scott McLaughlin (Falcon) 2033 points, 2. Shane van Gisbergen (Commodore) 1902, 3. David Reynolds (Commodore) 1646, 4. Jamie Whincup (Commodore) 1630, 5. Craig Lowndes (Commodore) 1602.

Ladbrokes odds for Saturday winner: 2.75 Scott McLaughlin; 3.00 Jamie Whincup; 3.50 Shane van Gisbergen; 8.00 David Reynolds; 12.00 Craig Lowndes; 15.00 Fabian Coulthard; 26.00 Rick Kelly; 34.00 Michael Caruso; 41.00 Mark Winterbottom, Tim Slade; 51.00 Cameron Waters, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat; 67.00 Garth Tander, James Courtney, Scott Pye; 81.00 Anton Pasquale, Will Davison; 101.00 Andre Heimgartner; 251.00 Jack Le Brocq, Lee Holdsworth, Richie Stanway; 501.00 James Golding, Kurt Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood.

Related Items

david reynolds erebus motorsport ipswich supersprint queensland raceway supercars championship supercars profiles
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    premium_icon 2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    Sport 400 competitors chase share of more than $250,000 in cash, trophies

    Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    premium_icon Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    Travel It would be Australia's only regional film studios

    Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    premium_icon Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    Business Residents are happy with the result but an appeal could be lodged

    Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    premium_icon Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    Council News Carer helping someone with a disability was slugged for a ride

    Local Partners