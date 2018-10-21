Menu
Rockhampton man Kris Duffy went to Bathurst this year and would love to see the Supercars come to Rocky.
SUPERCARS: We want what Bathurst has

vanessa jarrett
21st Oct 2018
ROCKHAMPTON-born Kris Duffy has just returned from the Bathurst 1000 and would love to see a Supercars race come to his hometown.

In full support of the Rockhampton Supercars bid for 2020, Mr Duffy is a keen motoring enthusiast.

"It will be a good thing... let's hope it gets off the ground,” he said.

He has been following touring cars since he was a teenager and is an avid fan of Craig Lowndes.

"Just the thrill of driving them, you don't have to flog them,” Mr Duffy said.

"It is more or less a drug you can't get rid of them.”

A proposed design for a Supercars track at Rockhampton.
Now living back in Rockhampton, he had previously lived in Brisbane where he "saw the benefits of having a track”.

"It brings ten of millions of dollars,” he said.

"At Bathurst they very rarely open the track to the public... there are at least a dozen events that get held there a year.

"You multiply that dozen by a lot of millions of dollars... it will certainly work for Rocky.”

The track location is also ideal Mr Duffy as it is just down the road from him.

He hopes he will have a car by then.

"I know a few race car drivers and they are itching to come up,” he said.

Returning from the biggest race day of the year at Bathurst, Mr Duffy said it was "brilliant, absolutely fantastic”.

"When you go to a big transport event everyone is there for one reason,” he said.

"It is to watch the cars... it is the atmosphere.... you can't beat it.”

And to channel that and bring that to the Beef Capital would be "something else”.

"It would be a drawcard for Rocky,” Mr Duffy said.

"I know we are good for our beef and things like that but this brings a whole another dimension to it.”

