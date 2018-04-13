Supercars would inject $14m into Rocky in first year

A THREE-day motoring event proposed for Rockhampton would inject $14 million into the region.

Rockhampton Regional Council this morning revealed the findings of a feasibility study and track designs for Supercars Australia to hold an inaugural Rockhampton event.

Supercars: Mayor Margaret Strelow talks about the proposed Supercar track for Rockhamton.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the construction cost of a certified racing surface is estimated to cost up to $20million. With an estimate of $15million for the track itself and additional design and application fees up to $5m, most of the cost would be offset within the first year.

"The feasibility study takes a conservative approach and more than compensates for the preliminary nature of cost forecasts at this stage,” Mayor Strelow said.

"The three day event would draw more than 130,000 people to Rockhampton, inject $14 million directly into Rockhampton and a further $7 million state-wide - offsetting constructions costs after just one event.

Super car track design.

"The next step is to progress with detailed designs and work with various parties and levels of Government to turn this dream into reality.”

She said council's preliminary discussions with Supercars indicate a strong interest if a suitable location was made available.

"Council has worked closely with consultants experienced in developing and managing motor sport events, and with The Common chosen as the preferred site, we now have an impressive business case to present to Supercars Australia and potential stakeholders,” Mayor Strelow said.

"The Common offers Supercars a truly unique venue for this world-class event with stunning backdrops, close proximity to the CBD and ease of access.

"It's a blank canvas waiting to become Rockhampton's next star attraction.

"By choosing a greenfield site instead of a street circuit, we have far fewer constraints when it comes to design, which means Council and Supercars can make this the best track in Australia.”