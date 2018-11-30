SuperCoach: Our experts rate the top guns

As we gear up for BBL|08, our SuperCoach teams will hinge on the performance and price fluctuations of our premium players - the out-and-out guns who are priced at the very pointy end of SuperCoach prices this year.

These players are traditionally our go-to captain types. They're safe players who will score big and consistently every week. But let's face it, we can't fit them all in. With a salary cap to be mindful of, just who do you start and who do you look to as an upgrade option?

When it comes to selecting our premium-priced players, how much consideration is taken into the fixture? Do we consider internationals who might only be sticking around for the first half of the season, or are we even looking for longevity? Our set-and-forget types who we can rely on all season long.

We've asked the experts to rate the following popular guns appearing in BBL|08 to help ease your selection queries.

D'Arcy Short | HBT | ALR | $258,900

D'Arcy Short is the most popular player in SuperCoach.

Tom Sangster - I'm taking a punt on a POD here. Short is the most popular player in SuperCoach at almost 50 per cent ownership, but he hardly set the world on fire for the national T20 side recently. I'll instead back a player on the double in round one.

Paige Cardona - The one player I have no qualms about shelling out for. Undoubtedly the best player in BBL whose scoring ability with the bat and ball translates perfectly to SuperCoach scoring. Lock him in and throw away the keys. You just cannot afford to overlook D'Arcy Short.

Andrew Weaver - He's such a dilemma - do you spend the cash and share the commonality with so many other SuperCoach teams (as Tom notes, he's owned by almost half the players in the game currently) or do you take the risk of not having him in your side? Erring on the side of conservatism, his historical output at Big Bash level is too hard to ignore, and so he's in my side to begin the season. You certainly want him in your side in round three when the Hurricanes have the double.

Andrew Tye | PER | BWL | $246,800

Tom Sangster - Pass. Yes he has the double in round one, but Tye's price is based on totally unsustainable stats following a brilliant BBL|07 where he took 16 wickets in six games at an average of 12 and strike rate of 8.8. Nobody, not even Tye, can keep those stats up.

Paige Cardona - Trying to fit AJ Tye into my SuperCoach side is like trying to reverse a Mack Truck up a one-way alley. Right now, it's impossible to fit and I cannot see a way it can happen without having to rip up my side and start again. I love this bloke, but he's an upgrade target unless anybody knows a really good truck driver, put them in contact with me.

Marcus Stoinis | MELS | ALR | $227,900

Marcus Stoinis is a noted T20 performer.

Tom Sangster - The Stars don't have a double until round 10, so Stoinis is a reluctant pass. I'm backing the likes of David Willey, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Usman Qadir and Nathan Coulter-Nile to score more in their two games in the opening round than Stoinis scores in his one game.

Paige Cardona - A class act, but I've decided against Stoinis just based off fixtures for the Stars. Will certainly be an upgrade target.

Andrew Weaver - At the opening of the SuperCoach BBL season, I was sure I would launch the year with Stoinis in my side, before selling him once he's no longer playing, due to commitments at a higher level. Now, given that hefty price, he's shifted to an upgrade target if he's playing as the season progresses - which he may not be, due to short-form commitments with the national side once the Test series against India has concluded.

Travis Head | ADE | BAT | $207,500

Tom Sangster - A serious option if he misses the Australian Test squad, especially for the Strikers' double in round two. T20 is Head's best format and he can produce with both bat and ball.

Paige Cardona - After a stellar season in BBL|07, I'm not sure how much we'll see T-Head at the Strikers in BBL|08. He has currently taken up residence in the Australian team and whilst his ODI showing of 15 runs will cause many to think he's in the frame to return to the BBL, I think otherwise. Pass.

Andrew Weaver - As someone who has long declared to anyone happy to talk sport over any form of communication that Head should be part of every Australian side, I fully expect him to be far too busy to represent the Big Bash side that he's the leader of this season. If his international form fails him, and he's there at the start of the BBL|08 year, he'll definitely be under strong consideration with the Strikers doubling up in round two.

Travis Head is always a strong performer for the Strikers but may miss the Big Bash due to Test commitments. Picture: Sarah Reed

Dwayne Bravo | MELS | ALR | $204,300

Tom Sangster - Melbourne Stars don't have their first double until round 10, so I'll be avoiding first up. However, Bravo will be my captain for both the Stars' doubles in round 10 and 13.

Paige Cardona - DJ Bravo will be a highly selected player throughout the season and for good reason. He is a consistent scorer and is handy with both ball and bat. Not in my team, but I like him. Feel like Bravo's non-selection in ramPAIGE CC might come back to burn me.

Andrew Weaver - Essentially my side has gone from having Stoinis at the beginning of the selection process to having his new teammate instead. Bravo is a class act, knows the Big Bash competition well and will play all season long. Sure, he doesn't have the double until later in the year, but he's too good not to have in the side.

Usman Khawaja | SYDT | BAT | $203,900

Tom Sangster - Pass. Unlikely to play a single Big Bash game due to Test selection.

Paige Cardona - No, nope, no way. Will be pulling on the baggy green.

Andrew Weaver - Could he be a sneaky upgrade target as the year progresses? He's not played short-form cricket for Australia since January 2017, and in BBL|07 was fairly dominant on three occasions. If he's ever named by the Thunder, he must be considered.

Chris Lynn | BRI | BAT | $202,000

Chris Lynn is a captaincy option.

Tom Sangster - He's my captain for round one when the Heat have the double. But he may need to be sold immediately afterwards as the Brisbane side have byes in the next two rounds.

Paige Cardona - How is it humanly possible to leave Chris Lynn out of your SuperCoach side? Anybody who does should be judged accordingly. The second picked player behind D'Arcy Short for mine and the Heat get the early double.

Andrew Weaver - Get him in before round one, get him out before round two, and then seriously contemplate bringing him straight back for round four onwards. He's too explosive not to have.

Joe Root | SYDT | BAT | $200,000

Tom Sangster - A serious target for the Thunder's round four bye, but not before then.

Paige Cardona - Only around for six games and doesn't fit my structure. Hope he opens up his scoresheet with a bang because I truly believe he will be a unique SuperCoach selection - which sounds crazy.

Andrew Weaver - If he explodes in the first three rounds, he might be worth acquiring when the Thunder have their double in round four, but with only 36 trades to cover the SuperCoach BBL season, you'd want to sure he's worth his weight in gold for the three rounds he'll play after that.

Alex Carey | ADE | ALR | $199,600

Alex Carey is coming off a brilliant BBL season.

Tom Sangster - My starting keeper. He's overpriced following a brilliant season, but he will be crucial for the Strikers' double in round two.

Paige Cardona - Perhaps a touch overpriced, but I don't mind. He's my starting gloveman and does serious damage with the bat. Happy to play him in conjunction with by backup wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb when the Strikers have the bye.

Andrew Weaver - I'm saving my money by going cheap on the 'keepers - which I may regret if Handscomb stinks it up for the Stars. I'm confident he'll be more than worth his saving of over $120k compared to Carey, which allows me to spread my cash a little more evenly elsewhere.

Rashid Khan | ADE | BWL | $198,800

Tom Sangster - Best T20 bowler in the world and has the double in round two. Must-have.

Paige Cardona - Short and Lynn are my first and second-picked selections respectively and Rashid Khan is my third. There are lots of calls to load up with all-rounders within the SuperCoach community, and whilst Khan is a pure bowler, his figures are drool-worthy and I'm happy to open up the chequebook and back him in. Absolute star.

Andrew Weaver - I've shuffled my line-up so dramatically in the last 10 minutes to try to get Khan in, and I think I've balanced it okay ... for now. At this exact time of typing I have the Afghani champion in my starting side.

Mitch Marsh | PER | ALR | $198,000

Tom Sangster - Won't play a single match for the Scorchers unless he gets dropped from the Test side.

Paige Cardona - Sometimes I wonder if Mitch Marsh is the Turkish Delight of the Cadbury Favourites box. He's always there, sometimes you want to give it a go, but it always seems to let you down, and then you proceed to wonder why you even bothered in the first place. I want to love Mitch Marsh, but I feel burned. And if I do change my mind, I'll likely put the mozz on him.

Andrew Weaver - He'll play for Australia all summer long and is, like Head, unlikely to suit up for the side for which he has been named skipper.

Ashton Agar | PER | BWL | $197,900

Tom Sangster - Huge all-round option due to the double in round one, alongside the likes of David Willey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ashton Turner and Ben Cutting.

Paige Cardona - Rate him, but in comparison to Rashid Khan, who is similarly priced, I went with Khan instead.

Andrew Weaver - The Scorchers are stacked with all-rounders, and there's more potential value in the likes of Willey, Coulter-Nile and Qadir, all of whom are cheaper than Agar.

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 2 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.

JOIN SUPERCOACH NOW AND ADD MARK WAUGH, SHANE WARNE AND MIKE HUSSEY TO YOUR LEAGUE!!!