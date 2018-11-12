SuperCoach BBL study guide: Hurricanes

FRESH off their first finals appearance in BBL|07, the Hobart Hurricanes are looking to go one step better this Big Bash season.

They'll have to do it without both Dan Christian and Cameron Boyce, who have jumped ship to the Melbourne Renegades. With two players still to sign, their squad is close to complete ahead of BBL|08.

The Gun

28-year-old D'Arcy Short (BAT/BWL, $258,900) is a standout player for the 'Canes, averaging a whopping 95.64 SuperCoach points per game - available as a dual position player, he is simply a must for every serious player in this year's SuperCoach BBL competition. The biggest question around whether to take him early in the year is if he ends up earning higher honours at Test level, which will limit his availability for the first half of the Big Bash season, as it's more rather than less likely he'll have ODI and T20I commitments later in the summer.

D’Arcy Short is a star for the Hurricanes. Picture: Getty Images

The young gun

Emerging last year, Jofra Archer (BAT/BWL, $174,400) is another in a long line of all-rounders in the Hurricanes' line-up, with the 23-year old 'young gun' competing in all 12 games last season. He is a good chance to be a regular in BBL|08 too, as he will not qualify for English representation until 2022. Coming in low down in the batting order, he didn't really set the world alight last season, taking to the crease six times for a mere 40 runs, but finished with five not-outs and a strike rate of 137.93. His bowling, however, was electric, capturing 16 wickets.

The breakout contender

Archer's Sussex teammate, Tymal Mills (BWL, $80,100) looms as a 'break-out contender', coming off an excellent season for his English county, including a hat-trick against Glamorgan in the T20 Blast. Archer also struck in three consecutive balls against Middlesex, and the pair are a strong combination with the ball. Last season his Big Bash economy rate was relatively poor at just shy of 10 runs per over, but if he can capture his northern summer form down under, he'll prove a valuable SuperCoach acquisition.

Tymal Mills is in good form.

The Mid-Pricer

Having transferred from the Melbourne Stars, James Faulkner (BAT/BWL, $136,700) appears to be a value 'mid-price selection', sitting in that awkward price point between $90,000 and $150,000. Thanks to his sheer experience and nous with both bat and ball, the biggest query is where he'll bat in the Hobart order - if he comes in first or second drop, his value could quickly soar as he hits it big and he's also a very capable wicket-taker. Coming off a relatively poor season with the Stars where he averaged a mere 50.5 SuperCoach points in 10 games, he'll want to impress with his new side in BBL|08.

Point of difference

When it comes to picking a player with a 'point of difference', it's hard to go past the Hurricanes' George Bailey (BAT, $90,900), whose mighty odd batting stance seems to make no difference to his ability with the willow if his early 2018/19 JLT and Sheffield Shield form is anything to go by. In BBL|07, he failed to hit the heights you'd expect of such a veteran, playing all games but only averaging 33.58 SuperCoach points per game. He's a better player than those stats show.

The burn man

When it comes to hot and cold performances, former Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (WKP/BAT, $106,900) has developed a tendency to either hit out or get out in all forms of the game. In BBL|07 he had one great game where he made 71 with the bat and earned Player of the Match honours, but his 'burn man' status is confirmed when you consider that across a further 10 innings he only averaged 18 runs.