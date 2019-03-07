SuperCoach NRL Scout: South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs will be looking to better their finish to the 2018 season this year.

The Rabbitohs were an attacking powerhouse in 2018, scoring more points than any other team in the competition before going down to the Roosters in the third week of finals.

Anthony Seibold's attacking tactics were very SuperCoach friendly in 2018. Damien Cook becoming an 80-minute player had a huge SuperCoach impact as he finished as the games highest point scorer. Cody Walker was instrumental in the success of the Bunnies lethal left edge attack. And Cameron Murray showcased his talents as a SuperCoach star of the future with an impressive work rate.

However, heading into the new season there is uncertainty surrounding what brand of football the Rabbitohs will play in 2019. The arrival of Wayne Bennett from Brisbane has SuperCoaches nervous, as his well-documented label as the 'SuperCoach Killer' has questions being asked about what imprint he will have on the SuperCoach relevant players on the Bunnie's roster.

PLAYER MOVEMENT

In: Corey Allan (2021), Cory Denniss (Newcastle Knights, 2020), Kurt Dillon (Cronulla Sharks, 2020), Rhys Kennedy (2019), Liam Knight (Canberra Raiders, 2020), Matt McIlwrick (Wests Tigers, 2019), Bayley Sironen (Wests Tigers, 2019)

Out: Jesse Arthars (Gold Coast Titans), Jason Clark (Warrington Wolves), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Robbie Farah (Wests Tigers), Tyrell Fuimaono (Penrith Panthers), Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights), Zane Musgrove (Wests Tigers), Robert Jennings (Wests Tigers)

THE BYE: Round 16. Rabbitohs will play the tricky Round 12 bye but may be missing Origin stars such as Damien Cook, Dane Gagai, and Greg Inglis.

THE GUNS

DAMIEN COOK | HOK | $726,600 | 2018 Avg. 77.59

Cook was the breakthrough star of 2018 in both SuperCoach and actual Rugby League; his transformation into an 80-minute role saw him finish the season as the games highest point scorer, and earn an Origin call up for New South Wales. However with great success comes a great price tag, as Cook starts the season at a whopping $726,600! SuperCoaches can be forgiven for wanting to leave Cook out to start the season in order to build some depth in other departments. But come seasons end, it is highly likely that Cook will be the number one hooker in the game.

Damien Cook is a SuperCoach gun

SAM BURGESS | 2RF/FRF | $560,000 | 2018 Avg. 59.9

Coming off one his worst SuperCoach seasons on record, Slammin' Sam will be looking to bounce back and have a monster 2019. The big man looks set to play on an edge this season, which could see him regain some of the attacking flair that has made him one of the all-time SuperCoach greats. Burgess also comes with dual-position flexibility, which is a godsend for an 80-minute forward that is also at a discounted price. SuperCoaches might be put off by Burgess' SuperCoach decline in the recent years, but the stars seem to be aligning for the big Englishmen to get back to his best heading into the new season.

THE POD: CODY WALKER | 5/8 | $569,200 | 2018 Avg. 60.8

Cody Walker was the centrepiece of Anthony Seibold's deadly left edge attack in 2018, which led to Walker finishing as the highest scoring five-eighth in the game. Heading into the new season Walker is flying under the radar at 6% ownership, making him a serious POD option for those looking for a cheaper option to Kalyn Ponga or Shaun Johnson. Walker also looks like he will be the major beneficiary of the new scoring system in SuperCoach. The removal of the 'Last Touch Assist' rule and the introduction of the 'Try Contribution' rule looks like it will benefit Walker massively, as he would have led the competition with 22 Try Contributions in 2018, which would have given him a 70 point increase in overall score had the new system been in place.

Souths Cody Walker is a good point of difference player this year in SuperCoach

THE VALUE PICK: CAMERON MURRAY | 2RF | $458,900 | 2018 Avg. 49.0

The former Australian Schoolboy and Junior Kangaroo appears to have got the nod to start at lock for the Bunnies this season in the wake of Angus Crichton's departure. Murray appears to be good value in the mid-range category but a lot will depend on how many minutes Wayne Bennett is prepared to give the youngster. The signing of Ethan Lowe from the Cowboys certainly provides some concern for Murray as he may get a rest in the later stages of games, with Burgess moving to lock. However, if Murray can lock down 60-minutes, his strong base should see him put up some good numbers.

THE CHEAPIE: COREY ALLAN | CTW/FLB | $168,000 | 2018 Avg. N/A

Despite his heroics in the Charity Shield, notching a hat-trick on the left wing before moving to fullback late in the game, Allan is no certainty to start in Round 1. Wayne Bennett did his marred SuperCoach reputation no favours by suggesting that the young flyer is still down the pecking order in his preferred position at fullback and appeared reluctant to gift him a wing position in the opening rounds. However, the mail is that despite Bennett's words, Allan is still a chance to make the Round 1 starting side, but even if he doesn't there is no doubt that Allan will feature at some stage in the season, and he is certainly the best cheapie option at the Rabbitohs.

THE TRAP: ALEX JOHNSTON | FLB/CTW | $488,800 | 2018 Avg. 52.2

With Greg Inglis looking like missing the opening rounds due to injury, Johnston appears to have the first crack at the No. 1 Jersey. SuperCoaches may be allured to Johnston's high ceiling and decent schedule, but his low base makes him a liability if the Bunnies attack fails to fire. The early part of the SuperCoach season is all about minimising risk, and unfortunately, Johnston comes with too much risk at an awkward price tag.