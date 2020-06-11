Supergiant poised for shot at spring carnival

Jockey Allan Chau returns to scale after riding Supergiant to victory in the Lexus Gunsynd Classic at Eagle Farm on May 23. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Michael McInally, Racing Queensland

Jockey Allan Chau returns to scale after riding Supergiant to victory in the Lexus Gunsynd Classic at Eagle Farm on May 23. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Michael McInally, Racing Queensland

HORSE RACING: Rising star Supergiant could well be set for a start at the Australian Spring Racing Carnival after a stellar first race preparation.

The emerging staying talent will now head to the paddock for a spell following his latest result, a luckless second to Ballistic Boy in the 2200m Rough Habit Plate at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The New Zealand-born gelding has had the industry buzzing since bursting on to the scene with a convincing win in his maiden race, a 1400m maiden at the Gold Coast.

He has now had six starts for three wins, including last month’s Group 3 Gunsynd Classic, and two seconds being at Group 3 and Listed level.

Rockhampton’s Darryn Nufer is a part-owner of Supergiant, which now boasts earnings of more than $143,000.

READ: ’My heart almost jumped out of my chest’

READ: Owners have red-hot Melbourne Cup chance

Gold Coast trainer Michael Costa bought the bay gelding after seeing a video of him running second in a barrier trial over 1200m at Cambridge in New Zealand last September.

Nufer knew he was on a good thing after watching Supergiant beat The Candy Man in a television exhibition gallop in March.

He cannot wait to see what the future holds.

“It’s exciting to hear the trainer say that Supergiant could go to Melbourne or Sydney in the Spring,” Nufer said.

“One prominent corporate bookmaker has markets up for the Spring feature races. To see your horse in the early markets for the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup (Victoria) and the Epsom, Metropolitan and Golden Eagle (NSW) is the stuff that dreams are made of.

“Sure, it’s really early days, but dreams are free.”

Supergiant is hot property right now and his impressive form has brought offers from Hong Kong, which was declined by the ownership group.

Nufer is happy to savour the success but is not getting ahead of himself.

“I’ve been around the game long enough to know that in racing, you don’t get what you want, you get what you get so we’ll just have to wait and see what that is,” he said.