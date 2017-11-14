Menu
Superhero act from Rocky school students

WRAPPED UP: Isabella Shute from RGS with Tieesah Johnson (8) at Rockhampton Hosptial where Tieesha received a Wonderwoman Cape from Capes for Kids. Chris Ison ROK141117ccapes1
Sean Fox
by

A SPECIAL initiative made sick children feel like superheroes yesterday at Rockhampton Hospital.

Year Nine students from The Rockhampton Grammar School paid a visit to the hospital's children's ward to give the sick youngsters 45 capes they had hand-sewn for two weeks in class.

Organiser of the program and one of the seamstresses from Unique Quality Care in Gladstone, Alana McMullen explained the process involved in the program which started in 2014.

The capes consisted of different superheros and characters from films.

Alana said the program was vital to the recovery process for children who have been hospitalised.

"It is very uplifting for them, we have seen today how upsetting it is to be in hospital,” she said.

"The capes are not just for while the kids are in the hospital room, it is also for when they are having tests.”

The children can feel secure by wrapping themselves in the cape as a blanket for such frightening instances as being in a CT machine.

Alana said the organisation would make more capes for sick children across the country.

Year Nine student Lilyan Young said it felt rewarding to see beaming smiles from children as they received the capes.

Lilyan believed the capes served a greater purpose with the sick children rather than for themselves.

Isabella Shute said she was excited to take part in the initiative.

She sympathised with the children who were in hospital and wanted to brighten their day.

"It can make them feel like they can do anything and get better really quickly,” Isabella said yesterday.

She made a cape which featured Elsa from the Disney film, Frozen.

The school students agreed they felt it was a blessing to give back to the sick children in hospital.

