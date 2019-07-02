Superheroes at a Rockhampton store named the state's best

CHARITY SUPERHEROES: Staff at Drakes Glenmore who helped contribute to the record fundraiser.

DRESSED in capes, masks and lycra, the staff at a Rockhampton Drakes supermarket might've looked ridiculous, but when they were announced as the top fundraiser in the company there was no denying their hard work had paid off.

The Glenmore store raised $13,359.19 as part of the HeartKids Super Boss Day on May 31, accounting for more than a third of the money raised by Drakes stores in Queensland.

Glenmore Drakes topped their 2018 fundraising record, collecting an additional $10,000 for sick kids.

Store manager Scott Perel said the community involvement was fantastic.

In support of HeartKids Super Boss Day, in initiative to help those impacted by congenital heart disease, the Drakes team joined bosses, managers, supervisors, and leaders across the country by dressing as super heroes to increase awareness of CHD, while raising funds impacted families.

Founders Roger and Wendy Drake said that supporting HeartKids and Super Boss Day is an important part of the family values at the heart of Drakes Supermarket operations.

"A number of our staff have first-hand experience of raising families that are directly impacted by CHD,” they said.

Super Boss Day is our way of supporting these HeartKids within our own community, as well as all of those living within the communities we service, who bravely fight this disease every day.”

Nationally, the company raised $113,060 through the sale of $2 wall tokens, raffles and other in-store activities where friendly rivalry was encouraged.

Eight babies are born with CHD every day and four lives are tragically lost each week. CHD is the leading cause of death in Australian babies under the age of one. It's a lifelong condition and there's no known cure.

Funds raised through Super Boss Day 2019 will help HeartKids deliver vital services including in-hospital and family support programs, camps for children and young people living with CHD, as well as vital education days and peer support programs to help families cope with the emotional and financial burden of the disease.

HeartKids chief executive officer Rob Lutter said Super Boss Day is a light-hearted way for Australian organisations to harness their strength, numbers and influence, in order to help seriously ill babies and children and their families.

"We would like to thank the staff at Drakes Supermarkets and all their customers for helping us deliver the support to these families in their time of need,” Mr Lutter said.

HeartKids is the only charity in Australia dedicated to supporting kids with CHD, and their families throughout life.

It relies on community support to provide services and fund life-changing and vital medical research projects.