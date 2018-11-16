Supermarket closes its doors for good

The Friendly Grocer at Coolum Beach has closed.

The Friendly Grocer at Coolum Beach has closed. John McCutcheon

OWNERS of a Coast supermarket have left a heartfelt last note to their customers after closing the door on five years of trade.

The Friendly Grocer at Coolum Beach closed on Wednesday last week.

A note left on the door from owners Gary, Gurpreet and their family said it had been put up with a heavy heart and with tears in their eyes.

"The shop has always been more than just a corner store to us," the letter read.

"We loved what we did and even more loved the appreciation from our wonderful customers."

The letter said change of ownership at the centre, empty shops in the complex and extra competition had contributed to the closure.

It said uncertainty around the development of a new petrol station had also contributed.

The supermarket is within a complex where owners want to develop a service station.

The development application for the Yandina Coolum Road site was refused by Sunshine Coast Council last year but that decision was overturned in the Planning and Environment Court in September.

"Sales have taken a hit and the profit levels have decreased dramatically," the letter read.

"In such a scenario, we cannot continue to operate the business."

The letter thanked customers for their loyalty and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

"Waking up at 3.30am every morning for five years hasn't been the easiest of times but every morning seeing our regular supporting, sleepy but happy customers always made it worth it."