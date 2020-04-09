Supermarket employee’s bad weekend lands in court

A YOUNG mother who is an essential worker during the Coronavirus pandemic has lost her drivers licence for three months.

Ashlee Kate Truss, 19, pleaded guilty by telephone on April 8 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted Truss driving on Canning St about 4.30pm on February 9 and she returned a positive drug salvia test.

Truss only had a provisional licence.

Truss told the court she worked in the deli at Drakes IGA and had a two year old son.

“I had a bad night … a bad weekend,” she said about the offence.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.