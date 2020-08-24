Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shopping cart in a supermarket. Trolley. Supermarket shopping. Generic image.
Shopping cart in a supermarket. Trolley. Supermarket shopping. Generic image.
News

Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

Kerri-Anne Mesner
24th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN got into an argument with his partner in the middle of a supermarket over her refusal to undergo treatment for cancer.

The man, 40, pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the pair argued while in Foodworks on July 27.

He said the defendant told police he got into the argument with the victim about her cancer diagnosis and was trying to get her to do treatment and tell her family.

Mr Fox said the defendant had picked up a rock and thrown it towards the victim, but not at her, to scare her.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been “really worked up about his partner”.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the defendant may have had good intentions, but it “became unstuck”.

She sentenced the man to eight months’ probation.

cancer domestic violence offences rockhampton magistrates court supermarket shopping tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Queensland First’ campers visit Expo for inspiration

        Premium Content ‘Queensland First’ campers visit Expo for inspiration

        News Border closures don’t bother diehard fans of camping out along Queensland’s coast or under the stars further inland.

        Investigations into alleged glassing ongoing

        Premium Content Investigations into alleged glassing ongoing

        News The alleged victim suffered facial injuries during the Mount Morgan incident.

        Park Avenue, Souths Gold share the points

        Premium Content Park Avenue, Souths Gold share the points

        Hockey GALLERY: How the Division 1 women’s clash played out at Kalka Shades.

        CQLX REPORT: Market holds strong as steers hit 456c/kg

        Premium Content CQLX REPORT: Market holds strong as steers hit 456c/kg

        Rural The Gracemere Saleyards have been seeing record prices in the last few weeks.