Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

A MAN got into an argument with his partner in the middle of a supermarket over her refusal to undergo treatment for cancer.

The man, 40, pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the pair argued while in Foodworks on July 27.

He said the defendant told police he got into the argument with the victim about her cancer diagnosis and was trying to get her to do treatment and tell her family.

Mr Fox said the defendant had picked up a rock and thrown it towards the victim, but not at her, to scare her.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been “really worked up about his partner”.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the defendant may have had good intentions, but it “became unstuck”.

She sentenced the man to eight months’ probation.