Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police pursuing stolen vehicle driving dangerously

        premium_icon Police pursuing stolen vehicle driving dangerously

        News Officers are also chasing a group on foot who are believed to be together.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 7:04 AM
        Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        premium_icon Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        News Lauga: A decision on the 1500 job project was due on June 24, 2019

        UPDATE: Man charged with two armed offences two weeks apart

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man charged with two armed offences two weeks apart

        News Armed offences at Leichardt Hotel and Gracemere on New Years Eve

        Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

        premium_icon Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

        News Catch some of the region’s hottest live acts and other music events this weekend...