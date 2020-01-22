Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Business

Supermarket giant announces shock exit

by Chris Herde
22nd Jan 2020 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER spending millions buying up sites German supermarket chain Kaufland will leave Australian market.

In a statement Kaufland said it will undertake an "orderly withdrawal" from Australia.

It said it will be concentrating its business on its European core markets in the foreseeable future.

Reader poll

Were you looking forward to Kaufland opening in Australia?

View Results

In Queensland Kaufland has bought four suites - in Toowoomba, Richlands, Morayfield and Burleigh heads.

Frank Schumann, acting CEO of Kaufland International, said: "This was not an easy decision for us. We always felt welcome in Australia."

"We would like to thank our employees and we apologise for the disruption this decision will cause.

"In Europe, we see a great deal of growth potential. We will actively shape the consolidation of the European retail sector, thus further reinforcing our leading position."

More Stories

Show More
business economy editors picks kaufland retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky too good on their home course

        premium_icon Rocky too good on their home course

        Sport Teams score clean sweep in second match of inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants.

        Aussie Day awards’ line-up revealed

        premium_icon Aussie Day awards’ line-up revealed

        News These are the Livingstone locals vying for an Aussie Day award.

        FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

        News Businesses are expected to open their doors in March.

        New year, new you - this is how seniors can get fit

        premium_icon New year, new you - this is how seniors can get fit

        Health Rockhampton 60 and Better Group runs fitness classes.