Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L-R: UNDER CONTRACT: The Phoenix Hotel and Southside Jockey Club could be bought over by Woolworths.
L-R: UNDER CONTRACT: The Phoenix Hotel and Southside Jockey Club could be bought over by Woolworths. Philippe Coquerand
Business

Supermarket giant could take over two Gympie hotels

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLWORTHS was this week remaining tight lipped on its reported purchase of two Gympie hotels, the Phoenix and the Jockey Club.

The two hotels are owned by Star Hotels, one of Queensland's largest independently owned and operated pub and liquor retail groups with a portfolio of 18 licensed venues, 46 retail liquor outlets and six accommodation venues.

Speculation has been rife among patrons with some questioning whether Dan Murphy's or BWS would also now be opened in Gympie if Woolworths was increasing its presence in the local liquor industry.

A source revealed Star Hotels had contacted hotel employees and advised them of the sale.

"Basically we are under contract and are being taken over," the source at one hotel said.

"We were told that a big company was looking at purchasing us, and a lot of people believe it could be Woolworths.

"All employees have been told their job is safe and secure and they're relieved to know that.

"It's business as per usual."

Resident and pub patron Thomas Thorpe (also known as Tommy) said he would love to see a Dan Murphy's established in Gympie.

"It'd be quite beneficial having a Dan Murphy's here because it would increase jobs and they would keep prices down across all liquor stores," Mr Thorpe said.

"I would support the idea."

The Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALHG) is 75 per cent owned by Woolworths and is in charge of "acquiring, redeveloping, and refurbishing" venues to optimise its portfolio.

The company employs more than 15,000 people across Australia at more than 300 licensed venues, and has more than 550 retail liquor outlets. Settlement could take months.

ALHG general manager David Curry said: "We don't make any comments on acquisitions until settlement is confirmed.

business southside jockey club take over the jockey club the phoenix hotel woolworths woolworths supermarket
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Where does your food come from: CQ eggs cared for with love

    premium_icon Where does your food come from: CQ eggs cared for with love

    Food & Entertainment Cawarral based farm sells eggs wholesale to local businesses

    $16M to restore, upgrade court buildings

    premium_icon $16M to restore, upgrade court buildings

    Politics The works include delicate restorations on heritage listed buildings

    Breaking the stigma: Mosque opens its doors to CQ

    premium_icon Breaking the stigma: Mosque opens its doors to CQ

    News ROCKHAMPTON Mosque to host open day to educate community

    23 teams to do battle in inaugural CQ Sevens

    premium_icon 23 teams to do battle in inaugural CQ Sevens

    Rugby Union Day-long feast of footy action at Rocky's Victoria Park

    Local Partners